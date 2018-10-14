Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, where they discussed efforts to diffuse international tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program. The first-ever summit between the two leaders comes just two months after talks between Kim and President Donald Trump collapsed, leaving room for Moscow to boost its international clout — and Pyongyang to prove it’s got other partners to talk to.

Are there other motives? Besides seeking to avert a crisis on its southern flank, Russia’s interested in North Korea’s mineral resources, while Pyongyang could use Russian investment to bolster its aging infrastructure.