In a statement yesterday, the militant group said it was responsible for the coordinated attacks that killed more than 350 at churches and hotels in the island nation Sunday. It also released a video of Mohammed Zaharan — Sri Lankan authorities’ chief suspect — pledging allegiance to the group. Today State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene announced the bombers may have been trained and funded by ISIS.

What do we know about the attackers? Wijewardene said most were well-educated and from financially stable families, while Indian authorities said they’d been monitoring Zaharan over his suspected online recruiting activities.