Leaders in the island nation are coming to grips with a security lapse of disastrous proportions as evidence emerges that authorities did not act on warnings before Sunday’s deadly bombings. An April 11 letter from a police official to four security agencies described an imminent suicide attack against churches by Islamist militants, and even named six potential attackers, as well as the leader of the group. Several ministers are demanding the national police chief resign over the lapse.

Who’s to blame? Authorities say a homegrown jihadist group — seeking revenge for the New Zealand mosque bombings — is responsible, though its small size raises questions over how it could pull off such coordinated attacks.