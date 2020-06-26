The Carlos Watson Show brings bold, impactful conversations with culture-defining celebrities, intellectual pioneers and changemakers, spotlighting the voices you need to hear to make sense of this important time in American history.
Starring: Karen Bass, Malcolm Gladwell, Bethenny Frankel, Mark Cuban
Genre: Documentaries / TV Series (2020) / Details
See what it takes to get to the top, even if it seems like you’re about to lose it all. Through times of doubt and sacrifice, these groundbreaking stars give us a glimpse into rarely discussed parts of their lives, delving into relationships, identity and more. Exclusively on Hulu, Defining Moments With OZY shares stories of triumph over adversity and will inspire you to seize your own path to greatness. Do you have a defining moment to share? Tell us about it by emailing replies@ozy.com, and we will feature the best stories on our website.
Starring: Amy Purdy, Carlos Watson, Dominique Jackson, Jameela Jamil
Genre: Documentaries / TV Series (2020) Details
OZY partners with the Oprah Winfrey Network to present an unprecedented discussion show where we invite Black women from all walks of life to join an intimate conversation about topics rarely discussed openly in public — love, beauty, mental health, personal finance, religion, and more. In each episode, 100 real women, plus celebrity guests and experts, share intimate dialogues, honest opinions and surprising solutions.
Starring: Angela Rye, Angelica Ross, April Parker Jones, Cheslie Kryst
Genre: Talk Show / TV Series (2019-2020) Details
Why and how did some of the world’s most influential artists, innovators, athletes and leaders break big? 12 talented men and women recount their most difficult, dramatic and serendipitous turning points to Emmy-winning journalist Carlos Watson in OZY’s latest documentary series.
Starring: Trevor Noah, Eddie Huang, Danai Gurira, Jason Aldean
Genre: Documentaries / TV Series (2018) Details
Welcome to a groundbreaking town hall series with a twist. OZY travels across the U.S. to confront today’s most pressing issues by exploring the diversity of opinions among groups often pigeonholed for voting as a bloc. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning presenter Carlos Watson, the first four provocative and intimate shows focus on the voices of Black men, White women, Latino families, and Asian-American millennials.
Starring: Carmen Yulín Cruz, Eddie Huang, Harry Shum, Jemele Hill
Genre: Talk Show / TV Series (2019) Details
OZY brings you a documentary series that examines the most compelling and influential presidential campaigns in modern history. From Jesse Jackson’s groundbreaking 1984 and 1988 campaigns to Barry Goldwater’s 1964 launching of a brand of conservatism that influenced both Republican Ronald Reagan and even Democrat Hillary Clinton. The Contenders covers sixteen stories from the past 50 years of presidential election history. Discover the strategic choices — and very human moments — that changed everything.
Starring: Howard Dean, Jesse Jackson, John McCain, Mitt Romney
Genre: Documentaries / TV Series (2016) Details
Third Rail with OZY, a primetime debate series from PBS and OZY, "goes there" with timely discussions on the provocative, lively issues that we normally keep behind closed doors. Hosted by OZY’s Carlos Watson and featuring several famous faces as well as topical experts in front of a live studio audience, Third Rail with OZY brings you electrifying conversations that you won’t find anywhere else on TV.
Starring: Amber Rose, Ann Coulter, Malcolm Gladwell, Padma Lakshmi
Genre: Debate show / TV Series (2017) Details
Explore the stories of the people we pass by every day, and discover the ways we are all connected. Anne Schwantes is taking a break from Broadway. For the past year, the actress, mother and wife has focused on pushing a hobby into what’s now a full-time job. The work? Restoring, decorating and selling pointe shoes.
Genre: Documentary / Video Series (2018) Details
OZY profiles a fresh wave of musical influencers making moves onto your new playlist. Relaxed “sha-la-las” float above the throwback synth and rhythmic handclaps. The cowbell comes in loud and clear. Cue the instrumental interlude. Andrés Jaime taps one foot, jiving to the music as he slams down notes on the keyboard.
Genre: Music / Video Series (2017) Details
A decade after the Lehman Brothers collapse marked the start of the financial crisis, the global economy is still feeling the impact. But while long-accepted principles of free trade face populist challenges, transformative new ideas are emerging. How will capitalism and currencies look a decade from now? Can we save the planet and eliminate poverty? This OZY original series takes you on a journey into the Economies of the Future and introduces the people whose work could shape them.
Genre: Business / Video Series (2019) Details
We have all assumed something about somebody that wasn’t true or had false assumptions made about us. OZY’s Misunderstood busts stereotypes about identity groups across America.
Starring: Eddie Huang, Kimora Lee Simmons, Jemele Hill, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz
Genre: Culture / Video Series (2018) Details
OZY’s TV studio has developed and produced shows available on Hulu, OWN, Amazon, BBC, PBS and more — covering everything from topical news debate shows to docuseries to fiction. Like the rest of the OZY universe, OZY’s TV shows and video content focus on original narratives that introduce viewers to the New and the Next — whether that’s provocative new discussions, fresh perspectives on history, or profiles of the next up-and-coming group of cultural gamechangers.