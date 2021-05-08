How to Become Internet Famous

OZY The Weekender is a special collaboration between OZY Tribe members near and far to provide delicious recommendations for your valuable weekend time. If you had told my dad a decade ago that being an “influencer” would be a full-time career, he’d have scoffed at the idea. Heck, explain it to him now and he’ll still suck his teeth. But if you think about it, who has their finger more securely on the pulse of our ever-changing world than a savvy influencer? In this issue of the Weekender, we follow their lead, offering everything from lifestyle tips and what to eat to the best things to watch. We’ll even help you try life as an influencer yourself. Grab your phone and get set to become internet famous. Joshua Eferighe, Reporter

The 2021 Ford F-150 The newly designed F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most efficient workhorse ever. This is what happens when you merge premium-grade muscle with finely tuned intelligence and design: a beast with brains. Its aluminum-alloy body carries the load with a torture-tested steel frame to help you work smarter and harder. Learn More

Tip-Top on TikTok 1. Parental Portal At 523,000 followers and 2.8 million likes on TikTok, Destini Ann is quickly becoming one of the best resources for free parental advice. Her insights are so good it sometimes feels as though they should come with a bill. A single mother of two and an entrepreneur from Norfolk, Virginia, her venture into the influencer biz is a new one. How did she succeed so quickly? Her content speaks to modern, everyday struggles parents face, and she packages them in a digestible way. Like her bit on disciplining with “related consequences” (ones that relate to the infraction) that went viral, or her post encouraging parents to do things for themselves sometimes to avoid resenting their kids. Raising children is a sacred practice, so do yourself a favor: Pick up a few tricks from Destini this weekend. 2. Dating Dr. This clinical psychologist is the author of Breakup Recovery: Get Your Ex Back or Get Over Them for Good, as well as host of the podcast Love to Heal With Dr Kim. Kudos if your love life is intact, but Dr. Kim Chronister’s TikTok is a treasure trove for those in need of help. She offers advice on everything from mental health to dating. Some of the topics covered include “7 Powerful Ways to Rebuild Trust” and “Why People Lie.” You may never have thought of getting relationship advice from a social media app — why not try? 3. How to Head Wrap Kiitan Akinniranye is a Nigerian-born travel and lifestyle blogger in Los Angeles who, along with offering an eclectic mix of content across her various platforms, teaches the art of tying head wraps on TikTok. She shares where to buy the best fabric and offers clear instructions and follow-up tutorials. As the creator and owner of Atarah Avenue, an online shop for head wraps, Akinniranye is an expert on all things cultural and trendy.