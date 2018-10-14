A week ago, President Donald Trump announced the failure of his long-standing promise to end the nation’s longest war — on the verge of its reported success. The unhappy president said he then fired the loudest advocate of this about-face on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11: national security adviser John Bolton. So do the Taliban, whose members also feuded over peacemaking, and Trump now have a Bolton-free path back to the table?

Could other hot spots become depressurized? Reports indicate that the famously mustachioed policy guru also discouraged Trump’s vision of talks with his Iranian counterpart, so anything’s possible.