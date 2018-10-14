The number of deaths in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian’s brutal visit earlier this week has risen to 43, with many more bodies expected to be removed from the wreckage of the chain’s northern islands. While a greatly weakened storm made landfall and flooded North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday, its continental impact lingers over Alabama. That’s where President Donald Trump said Sunday it would hit, only to be corrected by a National Weather Service tweet out of Birmingham. On Friday the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration backed the president, drawing repudiation from a federal weather employee group.

Where is the storm now? Racing north, it’s lashing coastal Massachusetts on its way to Canada’s Maritime provinces.