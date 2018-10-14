Today authorities released a final version of the National Register of Citizens — purportedly aimed at isolating illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — with 1.9 million residents of the northeastern state of Assam missing. That’s fewer than last July’s four million left off of a draft list, but opponents say the NRC is a way to exclude ethnic minorities by imposing draconian requirements that they prove they or their families lived in the state since 1971.

How ‘final’ is the list? Those excluded have 120 days to appeal in legal proceedings critics say are prohibitive to those with limited resources.