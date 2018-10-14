After a week of conflicting presidential statements on America’s economic health, the storm arrived Friday. China announced new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, enraging President Donald Trump, who announced retaliatory tariffs and asked if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell or Chinese President Xi Jinping was “the bigger enemy.” American businesses were “hereby ordered,” he further tweeted, to seek “an alternative to China” including “making your products in the USA.”

What was the fallout? While the president can’t enforce such edicts, the grim global trade signals spooked investors, with the Dow index dropping 2.37 percent.

