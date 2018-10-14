The sleeping guards; the broken hyoid neck bone; the canceled suicide watch. Such details clouded the Aug. 10 death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York City’s federal Metropolitan Correctional Center. But on Friday New York City Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson tried to put conspiracy theories to rest, saying the accused sex trafficker hanged himself, reportedly with a bedsheet while kneeling.

Will this put suspicion to rest? Not likely, considering the deceased’s connections to princes and presidents. There are still four federal investigations into the death, and three of Epstein’s lawyers said they were “not satisfied” with the ME’s conclusions.

