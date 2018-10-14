First the Indian government deployed over 35,000 troops and confined politicians in the disputed region. A Hindu pilgrimage was stopped; tourists were told to leave; communications were blocked. Then came a move that shocked the world and infuriated neighboring Pakistan, which also claims the majority-Muslim territory: On Monday, New Delhi revoked Article 370, removing the autonomy promised Kashmir since 1947.

Now what? Kashmir has remained silent this week amid scattered reports of protests, stone-throwing and arrests, while the rest of the world waits to see the next move by angry Kashmiris — and nuclear-armed Pakistan.

