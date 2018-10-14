“I like when you vet,” President Donald Trump told journalists, saying they often “do a very good job. Not always.” The ambiguous compliment followed the Friday withdrawal of Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Trump loyalist, as a replacement for departing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. Ratcliffe had touted qualifications, like having prosecuted major terrorism cases, that media reports showed to be exaggerated. Still, Trump said news outlets treated his choice “very harshly.”

Who might be next? Even an interim replacement is uncertain. By law, it would be CIA veteran Sue Gordon, Coats’s deputy. She’s liked by key congressional Republicans, who may resist reported administration efforts to name someone else.