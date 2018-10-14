The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Friday that President Trump may divert some $2.5 billion in Pentagon funding to wall off an additional 100 miles of the 2,000-mile southern border. The move legitimizes an executive order to begin building Trump’s signature project without congressional budget approval. Meanwhile, Guatemala’s interior minister signed an agreement to process U.S.-bound asylum seekers.

How would that work? If, say, Salvadoran or Honduran migrants cross Guatemala to get to Mexico, they’ll be required to apply for U.S. asylum there, not at the American border. U.S. authorities can also send those who bypass that procedure back to Guatemala.