Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Friday that it impounded a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, after it collided with a fishing vessel in the Persian Gulf’s narrow entrance. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned of “serious consequences” if “the situation is not resolved quickly.” A second vessel was also reported seized, but Tehran said it was only briefly stopped. The incidents came two weeks after Royal Marines captured an Iranian tanker for allegedly shipping oil to Syria, violating an embargo.

Could this mean war? That’s “not what (Iran’s) looking for,” the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency’s director said Friday, while U.K. officials also downplayed any risk of military involvement.