Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned Friday amid mounting criticism of his decision against prosecuting hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein in 2008. As U.S. attorney in Miami, he oversaw an agreement that closed a sex trafficking probe involving dozens of alleged victims, including many minors, in exchange for Epstein’s plea on lesser Florida charges and his sex offender registration. Acosta’s resignation comes just days after Epstein’s arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking in minors in New York.

What’s the latest on the case? Prosecutors seeking to deny Epstein bail accused him of sending $350,000 to two potential witnesses, although they haven’t charged him accordingly and Epstein’s lawyers haven’t commented.