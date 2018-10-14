Last night’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake — the state’s strongest since 1999 — struck mercifully far from significant concentrations of the Golden State’s 40 million inhabitants, as did Thursday’s 6.4 magnitude temblor. Both quakes were centered 150 miles north of Los Angeles near the town of Ridgecrest, where injuries, building damage and fires were reported. But the shaking was felt as far away as Phoenix.

What do the quakes tell us? Even though it knocked locals off their feet, Friday’s event was a “moderate” quake, and the long-feared “big one” could be 30 times stronger and hit where millions live.

