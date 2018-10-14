The high court’s 2018 term ended Thursday with some major rulings, falling in both conservative and liberal directions. It ruled Thursday that federal courts can’t overturn blatantly partisan legislative redistricting — a win for Republicans. But that same day it also wouldn’t contradict what President Donald Trump called “Obama judges” who nixed a potentially Democrat-damaging citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. census. Justices also refused to intervene in lower-court rulings that voided an Alabama anti-abortion law.

So where do things stand? Depending on whom one asks, not much different from retired swing Justice Anthony Kennedy’s court, but with nuanced differences.

