G-20: Trump Invites Kim, Agrees With Xi on Reviving Trade Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has dominated this weekend’s Group of 20 meeting in Japan, meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and restarting stalled trade talks. According Chinese media, Trump agreed to again delay imposing 25 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, and Trump said he was lifting a ban on American firms buying from Chinese communications giant Huawei.
What did he say about North Korea? Today Trump’s visiting South Korea, and tweeted that he’d like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the North Korean frontier to “say hello.”
