President Donald Trump says U.S. forces were “cocked and loaded” to attack Iran Thursday, but he decided that a potential death toll of 150 Iranians wasn’t proportional to that day’s downing of a pilotless American drone. While Trump maintains the strike had not been launched when he decided against it, sources say planes were already en route. Other reports say Trump warned Tehran through Oman of the impending attack and urged negotiations, although he denies that.

How did it come to this? Trump himself described the drone’s destruction as a “mistake,” and reports suggest that informed his decision against retaliation.

OZY intelligence expert John McLaughlin assesses the crisis.