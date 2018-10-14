Bowing to tens of thousands protesting for the past week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has indefinitely suspended a proposed extradition law that potentially allowed China’s central government to arrest people in its semi-autonomous territory. While insisting that the law would improve security, Lam said she was “heartbroken” and urged the restoration of “calmness in society” and defended police action against demonstrators.

How did protesters do it? With leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement jailed or exiled, protesters organized organically, such that supplies, medical care and communication is arranged virally, to the point where a protester touching her head quickly received a helmet.