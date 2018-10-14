Trump Calls Off Mexico Tariff Threat, Citing Migrant Deal
President Donald Trump “indefinitely suspended” his threat of escalating tariffs, starting Monday, on $350 billion Mexican goods after exacting an agreement to curb migration into the U.S. The Friday night announcement ended a tense week in which fears of economic downturn upset Democrats, Republicans and investors alike, with business leaders warning that tariffs would cost consumers, automakers and the agricultural sector.
What will the deal do? Its “unprecedented steps” include nationwide Mexican troop deployments, especially at the Honduran border, while expanding a policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico to await processing. But the deal’s not done, the countries announced, and requires 90 days to finalize provisions.