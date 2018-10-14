A Minneapolis police officer and Somali immigrant was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years imprisonment for mistakenly shooting an Australian woman trying to report a crime. The U.S. State Department has refused its embassies’ requests to fly rainbow LGBTQ pride flags. And finance ministers at the Group of 20 meeting in Japan have agreed to advance rules to force digital multinationals like Facebook to pay taxes in countries where they do business.

In the week ahead: On Sunday, St. Louis has a home-ice shot at their first hockey championship when its Blues play Boston in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals. That night James Corden will host the 73rd Tony Awards. And Wednesday is the 25th anniversary of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman, for which NFL star O.J. Simpson was famously acquitted.

