He walked through a Virginia Beach city services building firing a sound-suppressed handgun and a rifle Friday afternoon. When it was over, 12 people were dead, including the gunman, killed in a protracted shootout with police, and nine were injured. The city police chief compared it to a “war zone,” with bodies on all three of the building’s floors, as well as in a car outside.

Who was the gunman? Reports name professional public utilities engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, as the shooter, who had recently made multiple weapons purchases. An investigation is under way, but reports indicate that Craddock was seeking revenge.