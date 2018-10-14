Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday announced her June 7 resignation, bringing the first chapters of an agonizing Brexit battle to a close. Her hard-nosed and perhaps disingenuous negotiating, which included threatening to leave the European Union without a deal managing trade and other relationships, for some observers is what ultimately spelled her demise.

Who’s next? Many expect that Conservative Party Brexiteer Boris Johnson will step into the role, sincerely pushing for a no-deal EU departure and probably engendering even less cooperation from an establishment that wants to preserve European ties.