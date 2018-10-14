Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said that unlike many colleagues, he’d read the 448-page Mueller Report, concluding that President Donald Trump’s conduct was “impeachable,” and included obstruction of justice. The Tea Party stalwart also wrote that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented” special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called it “sad to see” Amash “parroting” Democratic talking points.

Could this spur impeachment? Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have avoided it, believing it could help Trump, who’s unlikely to be removed by a GOP-run Senate. But it does represent a crack in the president’s otherwise solid Republican backing.

