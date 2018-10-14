At least they agreed to keep talking. But Friday’s China-U.S. trade talks — on the day that President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports — did not resolve anything. American negotiators reportedly told their counterparts that if they can’t reach a deal in a month, all remaining Chinese goods, worth another $325 billion, would be taxed at a quarter of their value.

And the good news? After some positive tweets about the negotiations from the president, stocks rose on Wall Street after a week rocked by trade war fears.

