The deaths occurred when an Aeroflot passenger jet caught fire and made an emergency return to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport today, Russian media reported. The Murmansk-bound Sukhoi Superjet-100 carrying 78 people sent emergency signals, circled the airport and landed with its rear section already burning. Video on a Russian news site shows passengers exiting via slide from the front as flames consumed the back.

What caused the fire? It’s unclear, but an investigation has begun. Rescue workers were said to be searching the burned-out rear of the plane, looking for passengers who remained unaccounted for.