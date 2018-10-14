As Congregation Chabad members celebrated Passover, a young man with an assault-style rifle tried to shoot the rabbi but fatally struck a 60-year-old woman between the two. His gun reportedly malfunctioned before he fled. The attack in suburban Poway came six months after a gunman killed 11 in Pittsburgh in America’s deadliest such violence.

Is there a suspect? Surrendering to police two miles away from his vehicle, which contained a rifle, was John Earnest, 19, of San Diego, whose name appears in an online post praising the March 15 New Zealand mosque massacre and Pittsburgh killings.