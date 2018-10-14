A government investigator says seven suicide bombers were behind the eight coordinated attacks that killed at least 290 people and injured 500 more across the island nation yesterday. Although no one has claimed responsibility for the violence — the deadliest since the end of Sri Lanka’s civil war a decade ago — police say a militant group named National Thowfeek Jamaath was behind the attacks. Thirteen suspects have been arrested so far.

Will there be political consequences? Sunday’s attacks could boost opposition leader and ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while some predict they’ll lead to calls for more heavy-handed rule.