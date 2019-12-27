OZY Takes You Ahead of the Curve in Business and Economics

There are plenty of experts whose job is to analyze how companies are performing and how the economy is faring. That’s all well and good, but at OZY, our mandate is to look ahead, see what’s coming and then report back to our readers. Today, we’ve compiled a list of 10 pieces where OZY was the first to report on what’s new and next in business, finance and economic policy.

Should countries profit each time you buy an iPhone? This economist says yes. Stephanie Kelton, a military brat who grew up to be Bernie Sanders’ chief economist, has similarly unconventional views — on monetary theory and the populist conservatives she hopes to win over.

In our Economies of the Future series, we introduced you to the author of Doughnut Economics: Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st-Century Economist, a book that’s been translated into 15 languages and won a cult following among executives, government officials and urban designers. We also sat down with Duke University economist William Darity Jr., a 21st-century Keynesian who believes the time is coming when the federal government will guarantee a job for anyone who wants one.

With the Brexit brouhaha in full boil, cities from Madrid and Milan to Frankfurt and Paris are bidding to replace London as Europe’s financial hub. But according to OZY, there’s no clear winner yet. Meanwhile, in sub-Saharan Africa, residents are embracing solar energy solutions on an unparalleled scale, helping them power their homes even without being connected to the grid. Also in Tanzania, female cutters, or ngaribas, are dropping the practice of female genital mutilation and joining entrepreneurship training programs and initiatives to prepare them for alternative careers.

We looked into the future of the private space industry and found something surprising — or rather somewhere surprising. Turns out communist China is the fourth-largest market for private aerospace investment (behind the United States, the United Kingdom and France), and rocket by rocket, payload by payload, is laying the foundation for domination. As part of our On the Move series, OZY wanted to know what the future of maritime trade holds. The answer? Unmanned, autonomous ships are emerging as the next phase of commercial maritime trade. We were also the first to report on American tech firms setting up research centers in Mexico and targeting an affordable talent pool they’re increasingly unable to find at home.

Every day, we work hard to bring you up to speed and vault you ahead in the world of business and economics. As the calendar prepares to turn to 2020, rest assured we don’t plan to rest on our laurels. Business moves fast — but OZY moves faster.