Ghost Stories

These spooky tales bring you the past and future of our fascination with ghosts and horror.

Who amongst us is immune to the power of Halloween? Late October is widely acknowledged as goth Christmas, and with that comes stories of the paranormal and spooky. But humanity’s relationship with ghosts has persisted as long as humanity has — 46 percent of Americans say they believe in ghosts as of last year, and 15 percent say they’ve seen one.

This original series from OZY collects ghostly tales from decades past, along with a look a the future: The authors and designers who are taking our fascination with the spirit world (and being scared by it) into a new era.

In the 1980s, mysterious messages on a computer screen in a rural cottage in the UK spared a long running ghost theory. The Dodleston Messages, as they are known, could also be an early computer hoax.

Classic spooky stories are classic for a reason, but there’s a whole raft of recent horror literature to titillate you too. This guide will help you find your perfect read based on the creepy shows you’re tempted to spend your time on.

Paris’ Scariest Stage Show Is an Interactive Mystery

The Live Thriller has swiftly become a legend of Paris theater, an immersive game that’s been compared to a live video game or living, breathing horror movie. Actors accompany theatergoers on a ghostly adventure that’s sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

The Haunted Houses in Your Head

This terrifying trend takes haunted houses out of the houses and loads them into your virtual reality headset. That can mean your mind plays tricks on you, creating a scary narrative within your own house.

The Paranormal Tours of Mexico City

These terrifying tourist gems delve into the city’s spookiest corners, aiming to scare the pants off eager tour-takers. If that’s not enough, you can also dive into their podcast and website of spooky legends.

These Scientific Giants Were Obsessed With the Dead

Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell and other famous inventors around the turn of the century were fascinated by the prospect of speaking to the dead via spirit phones and other inventions. They never came to fruition, even as these great minds revolutionized 20th century technology through other innovations.

This Former Bureaucrat Writes Ghostly Histories

A career with the federal government isn’t the traditional path to spooky superstardom. But that’s how Alma Katsu, who’s made a career of writing historical novels incorporating spectral elements, made it work.