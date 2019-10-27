The reality of climate change hits us harder with every passing extreme weather event — drought or flood, hurricane or heatwave. Severe water shortages are parching Cape Town and Chennai, forest fires are singeing California, storms batter the Caribbean, and the threat of drowning looms over low-lying islands in the Pacific.

But the impacts of climate change extend well beyond the news we read on the front pages of newspapers and on our mobile apps with increasing frequency. OZY’s latest original series, Climate Surprises, gives you a front row seat to the global warming-induced changes — from your home to your holiday, and from forests to food — that you’ve never heard about, but that could shape the world.

Why Somaliland Is Learning To Fish

Despite its long coastline, Somaliland doesn’t have a history of fishing. Meat is the preferred food, and fish is looked down upon. But the unlikely combination of a series of droughts and a Danish shipwreck are turning this land — which isn’t even recognized as an independent nation by any country — into a regional hub for the fishing industry.

Beetles Are Eating Up Germany’s Black Forest

The Black Forest is southern Germany’s biggest natural draw. It’s also in danger of being eaten alive by the bark beetle. The extreme hot summers and warm, wet winters are ideal breeding ground for the bugs. Instead of one generation per summer, foresters are now observing two and three generations of beetles in one season.

The Rising Sea Is Threatening This Popular Religious Festival

The Gangasagar mela is a religious festival that takes place each year at the mouth of the holy River Ganges. This year over 3 million Hindu pilgrims came to submerge themselves in the sea. But that sea is rising. Sagar island, where the festival takes place, is under threat by rising sea levels and coastal erosion. And the temple where pilgrims worship has had to shift.

Climate Surprises: Climate Change Is Wearing Donors Down

As floods, doughts, typhoons and other extreme weather phenomenon batter nations with growing frequency, donors are turning weary and selective, leaving South Asia, one of the world’s regions most vulnerable to climate change even weaker in its ability to grapple with such mounting crises.

Hand-sculpted Homes Make a Comeback in India

For centuries, Indians built houses using mud, clay and occasionally stone — with cement entering the country only in 1914. But modern western forms of construction took over the nation, relegating mud homes only as the resort of the poor. Now, as the world’s largest democracy faces a growing climate crisis, more and more architects and builders are reverting to mud and clay-crafted houses, using their bare hands but combining traditional knowledge with modern science.

The Bolivian Potato’s Fight For Survival

Along the distant, sacred shores of Lake Titicaca in Bolivia, farmers have harvested potatoes as a staple food source since before the Incan Empire. Farmers here preserve their tubers for the year by making chuño, a process of freeze-drying potatoes for long-term storage that includes stomping on them barefoot and burying them over and over again. But this practice, and the potato crops themselves, are being threatened by climate change.

The Beach Resorts of the Future

It’s no surprise that climate change is changing the way we live — for some rather drastically. But for the privileged, it’s also changing the way some people vacation. With coastlines submerging (sea levels could realistically rise 14 metres by the end of the century) and balmy destinations become barmy, where are the vacation hotspots – or coolspots – of the future?

How Rewilding With These Carbon-Eating Plants Might Save Us

Spekboom, a woody succulent that is native to South Africa’s Eastern Cape is super effective at absorbing carbon. This is due to an incredible quirk of evolution that allows it to photosynthesize at night as well as during the day. A project to rewild areas where spekboom is native is proving to be a success.

The Indigenous Fighters Forcing Latin America to Sit Up on Climate Change

Amid unequaled environmental destruction in the Amazon and the growing attention to the vital function of rainforests in controlling global temperatures, indigenous peoples across Latin America are beginning to win key battles in their efforts to protect their ancestral lands according to their traditions.