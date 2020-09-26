BusyBodyism: The Internet Brew of Whiteness and Class - OZY | A Modern Media Company

BusyBodyism: The Internet Brew of Whiteness and Class

BusyBodyism: The Internet Brew of Whiteness and Class

By Eugene S. Robinson

SourceGetty

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because the problem MIGHT be you.

By Eugene S. Robinson

The two-step is familiar at this point. Wearyingly so. Shaky cellphone video of someone, usually a white someone, imagining that they’ve been elected ruler of the BBQ pits, the dog run, the sidewalk, your house or any admixture of public and private spaces, questioning the videographer’s right to exist within the aforementioned space.

The videographer, often a person of color, more often than not protests, but does so well aware of the footage they’re getting: internet gold in the cinema of BusyBodyism.

Then there is the grand premiere and the consequent climb to the top of the Twitterverse. Public protestation of innocence, denial of racist intent. Apology (possibly) forthcoming. Job loss, not always inevitable, but often probable. And there we have it, the life cycle of modern busybodyism.

It’s a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility. Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today.

Jimi Izrael, author and culture critic

The perpetrators, popularly now called Karens — and for the male corollary sometimes a Ken — evince a dogged, if unspoken, assertion that they, white folks, are carrying Rudyard Kipling’s burden of policing the non-white world. It would be nice to say that it hasn’t always been this way, the weaponizing of whiteness, but it very much has.

What’s different now?

The internet. In many more ways than one. You see, the internet, the agora where there’s no field of endeavor obscure enough that YOUR opinion is not only requested but desired, has created monsters.

Example: Are you an epidemiologist? Do you know an epidemiologist? Have you, in any recent online forum, expressed an opinion on epidemiology?

More than likely, this has been you at some point and, unburdened by the ever-present reality of a possible face-to-face punch in the nose, maybe things got a little salty. It didn’t matter. Like Professor Irwin Corey, your laptop let you, for even the shortest, most glorious moment in time, be the world’s foremost authority on just about anything you like.

Colored, more often than not, by this prevailing idea that you’re entitled to do so. Where might you have gotten this idea?

“It’s a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility,” says culture critic Jimi Izrael. “Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today. ”

But a closer look reveals some curious corollaries. The perpetrators, in addition to being white, are rarely people in their 20s. Amy Cooper, the Central Park caller and scofflaw? Forty years old. Lisa Alexander, the San Francisco caller who valiantly called the police on a Filipino man stenciling the front of his own house (full disclosure: her husband, the now-fired Ken, Robert Larkins, is a former classmate of mine), is 55.

And the numbers accrue: Jennifer “BBQ Becky” Schulte, 43. Lena Hernandez, Gail Hayden? Definitely not in their 20s. So is it generational? Or situational? A way for the socially invisible to regain some visibility, even if their 15 minutes of fame is part of a punchline about continued social inequities and sticking your nose in places where it doesn’t belong?

“You know poor people don’t do this,” says podcast host Sal Russo. “And working-class people are not doing this to people they might think are upper-class. So it’s a class-based putting on of airs. Except the outcomes could be tragic if/when the police are involved.”

Because police are life and death indicators. And having to walk by someone stenciling Black Lives Matter on their house in chalk is not a life and death matter, in micro.

Which may account for why there are so few people of color who are Karens/Kens. People of color are on the internet just as much as anyone else but perhaps living in communities where no one believes that being a busybody is the key to anyone having a good day is the sine qua non.

And yes, while it does take a village, there’s a big difference between caring about your community and kicking your community’s ass into compliance. Or to make assumptions about which members of that community are indeed members of that community.

Sure, there is the broken windows theory of policing that states that visible signs of criminal behavior encourages more criminal behavior, so address them early and often. However, the busybody’s actions and activities are predicated not on what is visible but by what they imagine they are seeing, and this is where it gets dicey.

Because outside of the worldwide web, there is a real place populated by real people. Exercising their constitutional rights and even embracing community standards, as they are entitled to do, as they go about their days.

My advice, then? Since no one has really asked for your help, leave these very real people alone. Your services are better served being directed to something you might recognize as what Hank Williams called “your own business.” It might be hard, but it also might be worth a try. If for no other reason than that at the end of the day? You get to at least keep your job.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

True Stories

The Moment That Turned Bubba Wallace from NASCAR Driver to Activist

The race car driver turned activist reveals the moment his life changed on 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Roxane Gay on Global Racism and Whether She’ll Hold Her Nose and Vote for Biden

The literary legend joined “The Carlos Watson Show” to share her pointed and personal thoughts.

True Stories

Actress Maggie Siff on Virtue Signaling and Her 'Allergy to Social Media'

On the latest episode of 'The Carlos Watson Show,' the 'Billions' actress reveals why she doesn't speak out as much as others in show business.

News + Politics

The Power of TikTok

The ubiquitous video sharing app has become a global sensation — and a global lightning rod.

True Stories

The Convivial Call of Casual Racism

A party in the Hollywood Hills with a race-baiter goes very wrong.

True Stories

Microaggressors Say the Darndest Things

Because there's a legal definition for what constitutes “fighting words.

The New + the Next

Amanda Seales and the Weight of the Real

Just as TV personality Amanda Seales hit a moment, she upended it so that it happened on her terms.

News + Politics

He's Giving a Voice to The Voiceless

While other journalists follow the trends, Dometi Pongo, a 24-year old reporter for MTV News, speaks to the streets.

True Stories

From Burning Crosses to Burning Cross Burners

Joining the Klan seemed to cement a certain future for Richard C.

The New + the Next

Ava DuVernay’s Arrival and the Path Not Taken

It always seems like famous people's fortunes are foretold, but director Ava DuVernay's was anything but.

Good Sh*t

This Rapper’s Book Club Is Uplifting Writers of Color

It started with a tweet, and then quickly grew to an online and IRL community of book lovers.

The New + the Next

The Teenagers Who Organized a 10,000-Person Protest

Six Nashville high schoolers didn’t have an organization, so they created one.

True Stories

Covering the Collapse 280 Characters at a Time

When the world tweeted about injustice, we were there to note the stumbles backward and the steps forward.

True Stories

The Childhood Joys of Ceaseless Racism

The day started out well enough, but getting dragged to the principal's office for an almost-hate crime could crimp anyone's 5th grade.

The New + the Next

Why Blacks Respond to Digital News More Than Whites

A new report on media consumption finds surprising differences in how Blacks and Whites use news.