Will Sean Spicer Say ‘Black Lives Matter’?

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer goes where the president and vice president won’t in stating unequivocally that “Black Lives Matter,” echoing the mantra of the civil rights movement now reshaping America. “I firmly believe that the comments that [Trump] makes aren’t helpful in bridging the divide,” says Spicer in the latest episode of The Carlos Watson Show, a new late-night-style talk show hosted by the OZY co-founder and CEO.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Spicer shares his rise from becoming a rare Republican in Rhode Island to being a spokesman for the Republican National Committee and, eventually, the president of the United States. And while reflecting on some of Trump’s most damaging comments on race, Spicer says the president has done good things for African Americans — from increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities to the First Step Act criminal justice reform — but hasn’t shown enough of a commitment to listening. “I think what’s missing is the outreach, the sitting down and listening. It’s not talking to, it’s listening,” says Spicer, now the host of the Newsmax TV show Spicer & Co.

I’ve looked back on my tenure … and I go, ‘Oh my God, I look like an angry leprechaun!’ Sean Spicer

When Watson asks what Spicer says to those who criticize him for lying from an important podium, the spokesman admits he made mistakes. “Look, I’ve looked back on my tenure … and I go, ‘Oh my God, I look like an angry leprechaun!'” But he also argues that people misunderstood his role and treated him unfairly as a result. “You’re not speaking for yourself. But somehow people ascribe all of those qualities to whatever you say,” Spicer says, comparing it to judging lawyers by the views of their clients.

As the presidential campaign heats up, Spicer says he expects Trump to get reelected — but with a big “if” attached. “If people feel as though the economy is getting better and they feel as though things are moving in the right direction, then he’s OK.”