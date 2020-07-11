Why You’re Totally Unprepared for the New Normal

Remember the good ol’ days when conventional wisdom said the coronavirus would lose strength with the arrival of high temperatures? Alas, recent weeks have seen the virus roar back with a vengeance across most of the United States — and much of the world. As scientists race for a cure and businesses struggle to survive, our understanding of this global threat continues to shift by the day. One thing we do know: It’s going to change our lives permanently.



Today’s Sunday magazine dives into the state of the virus and efforts to fight it, as well as the changes it has wrought and the people taking on new prominence. We also take a look at the next pandemics: Where will they come from, and how can we prevent another catastrophe? Read on to find out.



What Do We Know?

By the Numbers. America passed a grim milestone this week: 3 million cases of COVID-19. Deaths have topped 134,000, the most in the world, though the United Kingdom still leads major nations in most deaths per capita. The U.S. keeps setting daily case records, with spikes most pronounced in the South and the West, and deaths starting to rise after a brief lull. Elsewhere, South America is becoming a global hot spot, in particular Brazil. Bolivian interim President Jeanine Áñez and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both tested positive for the virus this week. Tiny but Mighty. As the virus surges in the U.S., there are 12 states, most in the Northeast, where cases are decreasing. The chief virus wrangler at the moment? Rhode Island, where coronavirus cases have declined by more than 85 percent in the past six weeks, the most in the country. What’s going on? It starts with an aggressive governor. Read more on OZY. Catch Me If You Can. Studies show that your blood type can have an impact on whether you catch the virus, and how bad it gets. Type A can be worse; Type O is better off. But it appears that all of us are more at risk in this don’t-call-it-a-second-wave: A new mutation of the virus has made it 10 times more infectious than the original strain emanating from Wuhan, China, according to one laboratory study. At least the latest research indicates that you probably can’t catch it twice for at least a few months — but longer-term results remain a mystery, given that this is a novel virus. In Treatment. This week, Gilead Sciences announced a new trial for the Ebola drug remdesivir for use in inhalers to fight the coronavirus — a significant step for at-home use. So far, remdesivir has been shown to help reduce hospital stays, but not to reduce deaths. The U.S. government has responded by buying up 90 percent of the world’s supply of the drug for the next three months. But to truly fight the virus, we’ll more likely need a cocktail of treatments, as with HIV. Doctors are having some success in treating COVID-19 with plasma from patients who have recovered from the disease, and Oxford researchers are bullish on a common steroid called dexamethasone. Political Science. President Donald Trump has consistently downplayed the virus — to his evident electoral peril — and even wearing a mask has become politicized. But on Saturday, Trump was photographed wearing a mask in public for the first time, on a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a sign that he finally realizes the benefit of mass masking to both public health and his reelection.

The Vaccine Race

How the World Has Changed

I Believe I Can Fly. The world’s tourist destinations are slowly starting to reopen — see a handy timeline here — but United Airlines last week announcing October layoffs of 36,000 workers was an ugly reminder that travel isn’t bouncing back anywhere close to where it was. What’s next? Americans won’t be super welcome overseas for a while (Europe has already declared a travel ban) and the airlines will compete not on amenities but how well they disinfect. Read more on OZY. Lip Service. Lipstick is over. Why? Because we live in an age where not wearing a mask is for dummies, and lipstick and face masks just don’t mix. In fact, a recent McKinsey report found that sales of lip makeup fell 15 percent in the U.S. this spring compared to last year. Read more on OZY. Geo-Blocked Concerts. Not only are we working remotely but — at least the responsible among us — are partying remotely too. Deprived of writhing fans crowding mosh pits, artists are getting creative. London-based folk singer Laura Marling has already sold out two remote concerts targeted to certain locations, with private video links. Read more on OZY. Flex Jobs. Many of us have become better acquainted with Zoom, Slack and other work from home tools in recent months, but the work revolution post-pandemic will be as much about when as where. Removing workers from the rhythm of office life has upended work hours as well, and gig work, rotations and tours of duty become easier remotely. One other outcome: Many low-wage service workers are emerging with a new moniker, “essential,” and knowledge of their power.

The Next Pandemics

Getting Schooled

The New Players