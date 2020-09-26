Why Are White Christians Less Motivated to Address Racial Injustice? - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Why Are White Christians Less Motivated to Address Racial Injustice?

Why Are White Christians Less Motivated to Address Racial Injustice?

By Nick Fouriezos

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: A Polish-American man prays in a pew in the main sanctuary at the Saint Anthony-Saint Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York January 28, 2020. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because despite everything that's happened recently, white Christians are less likely to address racial inequality ... and finding out why is crucial to changing hearts and minds.

By Nick Fouriezos

The United States has been undergoing a national reckoning on race. At least, that’s what the headlines say. However, as the summer has faded into fall, it’s unclear that all Americans are taking those lessons the same way.

In fact, months of protests seeking racial justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd have some people less likely to say that the country has a race problem … and even less motivated to do something about it.

36 percent of white Christians say they are now “unmotivated” or “not at all motivated” to address racial injustice in society — a 56 percent increase from 2019.

In fact, only a third of them say the country definitely has a race problem at all, when two-fifths were willing to say so just last year, according to an annual survey of 1,525 Americans between mid-June and July by the Barna Group. So what is happening? Have white Christians become more racist in 12 months, or are there other forces at play?

A majority of both nonreligious and Christian voters of color say race is definitely an issue in America. In fact, more Black and Hispanic adults identify it as a problem than in 2019, although their motivation to do something differs — while only 5 percent of African American Christians aren’t motivated to act, the same as in 2019, unmotivated Hispanic Christians have jumped from 16 percent to 24 percent.

So Hispanics have also seen a dip in enthusiasm, albeit a smaller one than white Christians. And there are a number of reasons why both groups may be less motivated to address racial justice than in the past. “Part of it is that there are a lot of things in 2020 competing for attention,” says Natalie Jackson, research director at the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute, which also conducts its own polling of Christian groups across the United States.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of focus on the economy and how we get back to where we were before the pandemic, and for white Christians, for whom the racial justice issues are not a daily part of their lives, they are able to tune that out.”

However, it seems naive to think that white Christians have been able to ignore the conversation about policing and race that has led to millions marching in Black Lives Matter protests nationwide. And here is where white Christian distrust of media outlets, which have dedicated almost wall-to-wall coverage to the protests, may be playing a role.

“White Christians are not very favorable toward the news … so the portrayal of racial justice and protests, the balance of violent versus peaceful protest, can really skew their opinions of it as well,” Jackson says, adding that while ardent news watchers are aware that most of the protesters have been peaceful, the casual watcher “might not realize that, might just see the chaos.”

To be clear, a majority of white Christians — 54 percent — range from “somewhat” to “very motivated” to address racial injustice in American society. And political divides are likely at play, as the Public Religion Research Institute has seen a two-year trend of white Democrats and liberals becoming more supportive of efforts to tear down Confederate monuments and address police violence against Black Americans.

Still, the fact that the number of unmotivated white Christians increased is notable given the work many organizations — including faith groups — have done to bring attention to racial disparities. One theory is that the term “racial injustice” itself has become politicized, carrying baggage it didn’t have in 2019. White Christians may feel like promising to address those issues would tie them to other, liberal, stances they are less comfortable with — such as calls to defund police or expand abortion access.

Plus, there may be a psychological component to their response. One 2018 academic study found that people who were exposed to language that accentuated racial differences (rather than more colorblind approaches) actually lowered people’s belief that racial equality is a problem — and increased their belief in racial essentialism, the idea that individuals are fundamentally defined by the color of their skin.

“These findings raise the ironic possibility that well-intentioned efforts to portray the value of differences may reinforce the belief that fixed, biological characteristics underpin them,” the study authors, led by psychologist Leigh Wilton of Skidmore College, concluded. Many other studies have shown that workplace diversity training meant to combat racism has actually backfired and created increased bias among employees, likely for the same reasons.

Much of the last summer has been spent emphasizing race education in similar fashion, and America may be facing a similar response across society. Which may help explain the “us versus them” phenomenon emerging among conservative, white Christians who just last year said they were at least more willing to address issues of racial injustice. As the Barna Group writes: “In the Church especially, there is a sense that people are doubling down on divides.”

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

Black Americans Are Buying Guns in Record Numbers

The rise in Black gun ownership appears to be a direct response to the economic and racial strife America is facing.

Good Sh*t

Would You Die to Do Judo?

In the Central African Republic, where Seleka militias and the CAR army clash, one man has a simple solution to conflict.

News + Politics

Your Kids Need a Dose of Bilingual Culture? He Can Help

Steven Wolfe Pereira and Encantos are behind a suite of physical and online products suited to remote learning and a new focus on racial justice.

News + Politics

How the U.S. Supreme Court Could Improve Racial Equality in America

Will the highest court in the land do more to address racial equality?.

True Stories

From Burning Crosses to Burning Cross Burners

Joining the Klan seemed to cement a certain future for Richard C.

The New + the Next

Taking Local Action Against Racism

Addressing race in America can't happen if we aren’t willing to begin in our own backyards.

The New + the Next

Corporate America Floods Civil Rights Groups With More Than $450M

Social and racial justice groups hard hit by the pandemic have been revived amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Good Sh*t

The 30-Day Justice Plan

Here's what to watch, listen, read and do to understand America’s race problem.

News + Politics

Poll: Black People Are 4 Times More Likely to Know Someone Who Has Died of COVID-19

A new Fordham University poll puts the racial divide on coronavirus into sharp relief.

News + Politics

There's a Racial Gap Even in Bereavement

Black Americans are three times more likely than their white peers to lose multiple family members by age 30.

The New + the Next

Why Churches Are Now Under Attack in Modi’s India

Under Prime Minister Modi, India's Hindu right has largely avoided targeting Christians for fear of losing Western support.

The New + the Next

Schools Get Graded on Racial Equity

Demar Pitman has come up with a novel way to track the racial discipline gap.

News + Politics

Mass Shooting Worries Are Worse for Minority Students

Students of color are responding to threats of gun violence in ways White students don’t.

News + Politics

Why the 'Model Minority' Ends With Second-Generation Asian-Americans

Asian-Americans earn more than any other racial group … but only if their parents weren’t born in the U.

True Stories

The Islamic Pirate Queen

When Christians turfed Muslims out of Spain, they gave rise to a badass Islamic queen.