Valerie Jarrett on What to Expect from the Biden Presidency - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Valerie Jarrett on What to Expect from the Biden Presidency

Valerie Jarrett on What to Expect from the Biden Presidency

By Nick Fouriezos

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

The former White House senior adviser knows a little something about transitions and leaders.

By Nick Fouriezos

Valerie Jarrett, the former White House senior adviser to Barack Obama, sat for a revealing interview with OZY’s CEO and co-founder on the latest episode of The Carlos Watson Show. The following are some of the best cuts from the full conversation, which you can find on the show’s podcast feed.

What is something about Obama that would surprise people?

Jarrett: He’s one of the brightest people I’ve ever met. He’s absolutely able to absorb a lot of pain, I talk about that in my book a lot, which is — leaders should have to learn to take incoming without it debilitating you, or making you numb. And he has the ability to absorb the pain and take the long view. And that takes a lot of courage and strength. And there were times when people would say to me, “Well, why doesn’t he lose his temper and yell? And he’s always so Zen-like and calm, and why doesn’t he just, you know, have a temper tantrum?” Well, you know what, now we see what that looks like. And it’s not very pretty in the leader of the United States and the leader of the free world.

I’ll never forget this during the convention speech in 2012, [Michelle Obama] said, “People say to [me] what has changed your husband since he’s been president?” And she said, “Nothing has changed him. It has simply revealed who he really is.”

There’s just not a single time he ever lost his temper at his staff. And believe me, we gave him plenty of opportunity to do so. And he just never did that. He never indulged that emotion. I remember when the Healthcare.gov website broke, you would think having asked us every month for a year, will it be, will it work? That when it didn’t work, he could have had some harsh words. And instead he said, “Well, how are we going to fix it?” And that’s the part of him that I think makes him such a good leader, is that it’s not about indulging his own emotions. It’s about why you’re there, the purpose of service.

How worried are you about the post-election transfer of power?

Jarrett: The path between here and there might not be very pleasant. It certainly won’t be as smooth as it should be. I co-chaired President Obama’s transition back in 2008, and I can’t speak more positively about how helpful President Bush and his entire family were to us. His daughter Jenna posted a photo earlier today of her giving a tour of the house to Sasha and Malia. So from the Bush children to Laura Bush, to President Bush and his entire administration, their job was to make our job easier coming in. We may not have agreed about policy, but we understood that this wasn’t about politics. It was about governance, and President Obama insisted that we do the same when President Trump was elected.

That’s part of what we should take great pride in here in our country. And the fact that that’s not happening now is troubling. But I would say that I was comforted with what President-elect Biden said earlier this week. And he said, “Look, it’ll work out.” Would it be helpful to have the memorandum of understanding signed, which will allow us to have non-public information from all the agencies? Would it be helpful to have the presidential daily briefing of the resources that come along with a proper formal transition? Sure. But he’s very confident that based on his track record and his experience, and the incredible team that he surrounded himself with, and having chosen Ron Klain [as chief of staff], who I also had a privilege of working with so closely in the White House, that he’ll be able to hit the ground running.

What advice would you give to President-elect Biden?

Jarrett: The fact that he was a part of, a very important part, of President Obama’s closest advisers gives him the ability to walk in the door, and as I said earlier, hit the ground running. I suppose I would say to him, just remember that you waited your whole life for this moment, you are as prepared as anyone has ever been to set foot in that Oval Office. And I know that he will hold close to his heart the American people, that they will drive his every decision. And fortunately he’s had enough experience to kind of brush off the nonsense of the 24-hour news cycle and focus on us, the American people.

US-gender-women-SUMMIT

Jarrett at the United State of Women Summit in May 2018 in Los Angeles

Source VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

And I know that, that’s what he will do, and that’s probably the best advice I could give, not just him, but any president, that just wake up in the morning remembering what a privilege it is to serve even on the hardest days and that he is ready for this moment. I think President Obama’s memoirs are going to come up soon, and there was a great book review about his book earlier today in the New York Times. And one of his strengths is his willingness to say, you know, what could I do better, in having some humility to reflect inward and be honest with yourself, and then be honest with the American people.

I think that’s such a strong indication of leadership that our country needs right now. Someone who will pull us together, who doesn’t think he has all the answers. Who’s a good listener, who will motivate our country to try to pull together and recognize that one leader can’t do it alone. You really need the entire nation engaged.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

What a Biden Presidency Means

This OZY Special Dispatch explores tumultuous transitions and the key people and groups impacted by the incoming Joe Biden administration.

News + Politics

Is This the World Leader Most Eager for a President Biden?

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is hoping for a new look from a new White House, as his country is in crisis.

Opinion

World Sighs Relief Over Biden Win

Countries will be looking to Biden to restore traditional relationships of trust and consultation.

News + Politics

What to Expect From the Election Turbulence to Come

This election is a long way from over.

News + Politics

Our Final Forecast: Biden Remains Massive Favorite, Trump Has a Narrow Path

OZY's predictive election model gives Joe Biden an 88% chance of victory, but Donald Trump can still win this.

News + Politics

Samantha Power Speaks Out on the Challenges Biden Could Face

The former United Nations ambassador gives a revealing interview on the "When Katty met Carlos" podcast.

News + Politics

Gauging the Undecideds With Two Weeks Left

While most Americans have made up their minds, these few are still struggling to decide whom to vote for … or even to vote at all.

News + Politics

Susan Rice Asks: What About Trump's Benghazis?

The former United Nations ambassador and National Security Advisor joins 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

From Wuhan Virus to Washington Virus

Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has already reshaped Washington.

News + Politics

Full Transcript: Sean Spicer on 'The Carlos Watson Show'

Check out what the former White House press secretary had to say.

News + Politics

What Binds Karen Bass to Joe Biden ...

Rep Karen Bass talks tragedy, activism and the threats posed by Donald Trump on the debut episode of 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Will the Pandemic Save Big Pharma's Reputation?

The search for a cure may also be the solution to the pharmaceutical industry's image problem.

The New + the Next

OZY Forecast: What Joe Biden's Revival Means

OZY's exclusive Forecast shows a jump in the former vice president's prospects for the nomination after a stunning weekend.

News + Politics

Is Omarosa Out-Trumping Trump?

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s shape-shifting road has led from Al Gore staffer to White House aide to media sensation.

True Stories

He Put Johnny Cash in All Black and Elvis in White Jumpsuits

Designer to the stars Manuel Cuevas put Johnny Cash in all black, got Elvis to wear those white jumpsuits and still designs for the likes of Jack White.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions