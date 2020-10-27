Undecided, With Just a Week to Go - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Undecided, With Just a Week to Go

Undecided, With Just a Week to Go

By Nick Fouriezos

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because this small group could swing it all.

By Nick Fouriezos

A helpful reminder: Election night is not the first day of voting, it’s the last. And yet, even though more than 60 million Americans have already cast ballots by mail or at in-person early voting, some people are still deciding between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, or whether to vote at all. As part of our weekly series leading up to Election Day, OZY is interviewing undecided voters about how they’re thinking about their choices. Still undecided yourself? Email us at politics@ozy.com. Below, read some of our latest conversations, edited for clarity and space.

Tyler Russell, 34, engineer, Ohio

Past votes: John McCain (’08), Mitt Romney (’12), Gary Johnson (’16)

I don’t want to make such an important decision without having as much data as I can. I’m generally very disappointed with the way that Trump handled the Black Lives Matter protests. And it’s frankly somewhat scary, the way he sent in the National Guard to shut down predominantly peaceful protests, and really just his lack of reverence for the First Amendment. On the other hand, I think there are a lot of things Trump has done for the betterment of the country that have fallen under the radar. No. 1, the standard tax deduction for most families has gone up significantly, so it’s given people a bit more breathing room. I’ve also seen accounts of him bringing the Black community together, although I don’t really know the full context of those meetings.

It’s really between Biden and Trump this time around. Last time, it was a no-brainer for me to vote third party, I was pretty disgusted with both [Trump and Hillary Clinton]. As far as Biden, my main concerns with him are, No. 1, health. A lot of what he has said about letting the Democratic Party lead worries me: Sooner or later, you need somebody in that position who will take a stance. We need somebody who will be able to make a decision. It’s not even so much policy-based, I just think politics has become so much of a machine — and I like having the feeling that one person can ultimately make the decision, that he is not just the figurehead and the machine is running everything.

It’s been a little refreshing having the establishment, stereotypical GOP rocked a little bit. But I think it’s probably gone too far. At this point I’m leaning toward Biden, just because at the end of the day, I don’t know that I can look my son in the face 10 years from now and tell him I voted for Trump. He, as a human being, is pretty repulsive to me.

Dan Rhodehamel, 44, bartender, Illinois

Past votes: Barack Obama (’08, ’12), Johnson (’16)

We need more than two parties. I want money taken out of the electoral process. I feel like no matter who I vote for, it’s just the same two-headed dragon. And it’s the same body of a fucking dragon, you know? There is some dissonance between the two heads fighting each other, but it’s the same animal. Until you get a different animal, a third party, it’s not a winning proposition either way.

I’ve felt this way since I was 18. I would vote for Captain Crunch year after year, over any of these idiots. Give me Vermin Supreme.… I would have rather seen Ross Perot elected than either of these two assholes. It’s endless wars, it’s money. Just take the money out of the system. Give me a viable third party. Stop doing this to me. 

I’ve voted in every election that I can. But it’s the lesser of two evils every fucking time. On a local level, I vote for judges, the ones that don’t incarcerate Black people. Everybody says if you vote third party, you’ve wasted your vote. But how do you get out of this two-party system if you don’t? We’re stuck in this two-party system. I feel I’m locked into it. There is no alternative. It’s a never-ending war. Everything is kind of a bummer.

Felix Millan, 64, retired teacher, Oregon

Past votes: Did not disclose

I like Trump’s style. I think it’s more humorous than anything else. But with the other ticket, I have some concerns — age primarily for Biden — and I don’t know really much about [Kamala] Harris other than a few things I’ve read; I’m not sure if I’m comfortable with her being one step away from the presidency. I really don’t know. I’m ambivalent right now. I don’t really know which way to turn.

Kevin O’Connell, 36, stock trader, California

Past votes: Clinton (’16)

If we vote for Biden, then we’re enabling the same groupthink that led to Hillary running, that now has led to Joe running. And at that point, when is change going to actually come? In 2016, I voted for Hillary and it was a very hard choice for me. And that’s even in California, where I knew it didn’t matter. It felt like really bad parenting — your child threw a temper tantrum and you gave him the cake just to shut him up.

I decided a couple months ago I was going to vote for Trump. But obviously every time I see Trump talk, it gets harder. The [first] debate made me consider not voting, as opposed to voting for Trump. Voters are clearly moving: From the last election cycle to this one, all of Bernie’s ideas have been put at the front. Give them another four years of Trump, and hopefully Democrats learn a lesson, then hopefully get a legit candidate.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

Dem Fear in Ohio: Repeat of 2016 Blunder With Black Voters

Ohio could be the death knell for Trump … but only if Democrats can turn out Black voters.

News + Politics

Will Maine Lead a New Election Model for the Nation?

Ranked-choice voting could give you more reasons to show up on Election Day.

News + Politics

Will a Shifting Keystone State Deliver for Trump Again?

Pennsylvania could be the tipping-point state in the presidential race, and our exclusive predictive model shows it getting closer.

News + Politics

Gauging the Undecideds With Two Weeks Left

While most Americans have made up their minds, these few are still struggling to decide whom to vote for … or even to vote at all.

News + Politics

The Road to a Tied Election Runs Through Here

An overwhelmingly rural, older district in Maine has become a critical battleground — and a signal of President Trump's struggles.

News + Politics

Undecided Voters Weigh In: "I Honestly Don't Know"

While most Americans have made up their minds, these few are still struggling to decide whom to vote for … or even to vote at all.

News + Politics

What Are Undecided Voters Thinking?

They could determine the fates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020.

News + Politics

Undecided Voters Weigh In on Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

A pivotal election moment might not be so pivotal.

News + Politics

How a Grizzly-Slaying Alaskan Bodes Ill for Trump

A surprisingly competitive Alaska could be key to Democrats winning the Senate … and maybe even the presidency.

News + Politics

Sunday Magazine: The Deciders

A guide to 39 key people who will help decide a chaotic election.

News + Politics

Our Forecast: Biden Has a Commanding (But Not Certain) Lead

An exclusive election prediction model from OZY and 0ptimus gives Joe Biden an 81 percent chance of victory.

News + Politics

How Voter ID Could Be Suppressing the Trans Vote

The number of trans voters affected has more than doubled since the last presidential election.

News + Politics

Think Election Problems Are Behind Us? Think Again

A law passed by Republicans to disenfranchise college students could inadvertently wreak havoc on the Democratic nomination process.

News + Politics

Meet the Volunteer Lobbyist Healing Political Divides in the Deep South

Lynn Teague, the lobbyist for the League of Women Voters in South Carolina, uses a moderate tone to score major wins at the ballot box.

News + Politics

With One Week to Go, Democrats Tighten Grip on the House

OZY’s exclusive election forecast shows Dems with a 98 percent chance of taking the House, but Republicans have a 90 percent chance of holding the Senate.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions