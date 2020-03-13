The Economic Threat Worrying a Huge Chunk of Americans

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, health care now accounts for 17.7 percent of the American economy, by far the largest percentage in any developed country. And while the growth in U.S. medical costs has slowed in recent years, it still far outstrips inflation, increasing 4.6 percent in 2018 and 4.2 percent in 2017, according to the most recent data available.

The rise in fears over health care costs comes as leading Democratic presidential candidates — notably Sen. Bernie Sanders — have spent months touting plans to overhaul the current health care system. And his rhetoric appears to be hitting home.

34 percent of Americans believe that increasing health care costs are the darkest cloud hanging over the economy, a 30 percent increase in just five months.

That’s according to a survey of likely voters by the Financial Times and the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. Public fears were most pronounced in swing states in the Midwest, as 39 percent of voters in Michigan and Wisconsin cited health care costs as the biggest threat. Concerns have also risen sharply among political moderates, with 40 percent of self-identified independents singling out medical costs. Only 29 percent of independents cited health care as the top threat five months ago, when the Financial Times first began polling.

Exit polls from almost all major Super Tuesday states — including California, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia — showed that health care was the single biggest issue for voters when choosing candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders mostly split those voters evenly.

Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, has campaigned for “Medicare for All,” which would virtually eliminate private health insurers in the United States. Biden, meanwhile, has called for the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, including a public option that would compete against private insurers.

When the Financial Times first began polling in November, tensions with major U.S. trading partners such as China and Mexico were the biggest concern for voters, with 27 percent citing it as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. In the most recent poll, only 19 percent of likely voters listed trade tensions as the biggest concern, reflecting decreased tensions following progress on trade talks with China, Mexico and Canada.

Fears over health care costs are rising as the coronavirus spreads in America, though the FT-Peterson poll tested voter opinion before the recent stock market sell-off and signs that COVID-19 was spreading in Washington state and other parts of the country.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 20 and 23, found 51 percent of voters thought the coronavirus would have a “little” impact on the economy, compared to 29 percent who said the disease would have “a lot” of impact “but for a short period.” Americans also reported making few changes in their behavior, with 87 percent saying they had not yet altered their business or personal financial decisions, such as canceling travel.

The survey findings are part of the monthly FT-Peterson U.S. Economic Monitor, which tracks voter sentiment toward the U.S. economy ahead of November’s presidential election. The poll seeks to follow whether likely voters feel better or worse off since Donald Trump became president in 2017. Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in 1980 by asking voters: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

The latest poll found that 38 percent of voters said they were better off financially now, compared to when Trump took office in January 2017 — a figure largely unchanged from last month.

But the poll also demonstrated a persistent gender gap in voters’ attitudes toward the president, particularly among older voters. Half of men over the age of 55 said they were better off under the Trump administration, compared to 30 percent of women of the same age. Among voters between the ages of 18 and 54, 44 percent of men reported being better off, compared to 32 percent of women.

Trump has staked his reelection bid on a strong U.S. economy, and has bristled at suggestions that the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis is to blame for the recent market sell-off, at one point saying investors were spooked by the most recent Democratic presidential debate.

Guy Cecil, chairman of Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, says: “What we consistently find is that one of the most powerful indicators of whether we can move somebody to vote against Donald Trump is how they feel about Donald Trump’s impact on their personal economic situation.”