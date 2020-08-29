The Cry to Protect Black Women Is Growing Louder - OZY | A Modern Media Company

The Cry to Protect Black Women Is Growing Louder

Until now, there has been a disparity in the level of action and outrage following violence against Black women and that of Black men.
SourceImages Getty, Composite Sean Culligan/OZY

The Cry to Protect Black Women Is Growing Louder

By Joshua Eferighe

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because this movement is creating more space and visibility at last.

By Joshua Eferighe

  • Alongside #BlackLivesMatter and #AbolishThePolice, #ProtectBlackWomen is emerging as an impossible-to-ignore movement.
  • It’s not about women asking men to protect them physically. It’s about having equal space and visibility.

There is arguably no artist hotter and more recognizable in music right now than Megan Thee Stallion. With less than two years in the industry, the 25-year-old Houston native has five top 10 singles, has gone platinum three times and has collaborated with both Beyoncé and Cardi B. When it comes to young, talented Black women, Megan Thee Stallion is among the very best.  

Yet when she was shot on July 12 in Los Angeles in an incident allegedly involving another rapper, no one believed her. Instead, she was a punchline for the next couple of weeks, to the point where she felt compelled to document on Instagram her scar from the surgery to have the bullet removed.

That sparked a rally of support within the music and entertainment industry, built around a phrase that, while not new, is gaining unparalleled traction. You may have heard it following the rape and murder of Oluwatoyin Salau, a young Nigerian American activist, in June. Or when activists tried to draw national attention to their efforts to get justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police officers in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March. Alongside #BlackLivesMatter and #AbolishThePolice, #ProtectBlackWomen is a fast-growing movement.

“There are more calls for the protection of Black women of late,” says Chanda Daniels, a digital communications expert in Washington, D.C., and co-founder of the Reclaim, a civic organization that creates spaces where women can feel included and heard. Until now, Daniels says, there has been a disparity in the level of action and outrage following violence against Black women and that of Black men. “There is finally a power shift — and Black women are being heard finally, and louder than ever before,” she says. 

This disparity was on display in Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 special, in which he covered the current racial climate and civilian casualties yet failed to mention women altogether. But what does it really mean when Black women call for protection? It’s obvious in cases like Megan Thee Stallion’s and Salau’s but less so in others.

Take a look at the workplace, for instance. Black women outpace African American men almost 2-to-1 in earning college or associate degrees. Yet Black women have a higher unemployment rate than Black men. They’re also more likely to work in low-paying service and retail jobs. The discrimination continues at the hospital, where Black women’s maternal mortality rate is 2.5 times higher than that of white women.

They are calling for Black men to join them in acknowledging and challenging violence they are experiencing.

Ariella Rotramel, Connecticut College

Ariella Rotramel, an associate professor in gender, sexuality, and intersectionality studies at Connecticut College, says the call to protect Black women isn’t about women wanting men to protect them in a literal, patriarchal sense. Instead, she says, it’s about emphasizing that political activism and conversations about the community need to include Black women — cisgender and transgender — and genderqueer people.

American transgender women have been victims of targeted killings, and their life expectancy is only 35 years — compared with 78 years for cis Black women.

“They [Black women] are calling for Black men to join them in acknowledging and challenging violence they are experiencing,” explains Rotramel. “Otherwise, the energy of the community and allies tends to focus on Black men and ignore the issues Black women are facing.”

This support can come in different ways — including by voting for Black women who are increasingly emerging as some of the community’s boldest leaders, whether it’s the Black female mayors of Atlanta, Chicago and New Orleans or Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Not everyone feels this is entirely new. Jameta N. Barlow, a community health psychologist and member of the American Psychological Association’s committee on women in psychology who has researched Black women and mental health, says, “Black men have traditionally and historically stood up, showed up and protected women.”

Take Malcolm X’s famous speech in Los Angeles in 1962. “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman,” he said.

That was almost 60 years ago, yet the message has made its way back to the forefront of public attention with greater simplicity: Protect Black women. Even Barlow agrees that what we’re witnessing today is different from years past. “Given the politics of COVID-19 and current national politics, emotions are heightened and folks are more engaged in ongoing issues related to Black women’s health,” she says.

Whether the plea is new, old or amplified, Megan Thee Stallion’s experience is a stark reminder that even one of the most famous Black women today doesn’t feel safe. The hashtag #ProtectBlackWomen is just the start.

  • Joshua Eferighe

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

The Democratic Insiders Who Helped Pave the Way for Kamala Harris

Donna Brazile, Minyon Moore, Leah Daughtry and Yolanda Caraway open up about the power of Black women on 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

David Oyelowo’s History of Dangerous Love

The Hollywood actor talks about the challenges of interracial marriage on 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Will Sean Spicer Say 'Black Lives Matter'?

The former Trump press secretary speaks about race relations in America, and makes his prediction about who wins the presidency in 2020.

True Stories

The Talk Shows That Changed American Television

Can 'The Carlos Watson Show' break new ground like these trailblazing shows?.

News + Politics

Will the Pandemic Rob Aging Black Women Again?

Elderly Black female homeowners lost almost 40 percent of their lifetime wealth in the last recession, much more than other demographics.

True Stories

The Strategies That Transformed Some of America’s Greatest Protest Movements

To achieve lasting impact, it’s not enough to rally millions of people to your side.

News + Politics

Missing in the Conversation: America's Black Women

Race and gender can combine in a cocktail of marginalization.

The New + the Next

How to Reflect and Heal Right Now

Here are some ways for communities of color to care for themselves during trying times.

Good Sh*t

The 30-Day Justice Plan

Here's what to watch, listen, read and do to understand America’s race problem.

Around the World

Butterfly Effect: George Floyd’s Death Could Haunt American Diplomacy

For decades, the U.

News + Politics

Is America a Failed Social Experiment?

George Floyd’s death in police custody is raising fundamental questions about the moral authority of American democracy.

The New + the Next

Why Black Women Are Aging Alone

Support systems for aging Black women are disappearing when they're needed most.

News + Politics

What Greta Gerwig's Snub Tells Us About the Oscars and 'Little Women'

By shutting out the 36-year-old in the best director nominations, the Academy Awards spoke to a systemic problem.

News + Politics

South Africa's History of Black Rugby Dates Back More Than a Century

Siyamthanda Kolisi made history this year, but he's part of a long tradition.

The New + the Next

Women Wrestle to Reshape Sport's Written Narrative

Men have long had a monopoly in writing about female wrestling.