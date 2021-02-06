The Brave New World of Advertising

Here’s the reality of the multibillion-dollar witchcraft of image projection: Done well, people don’t even realize they’ve been convinced to buy your chips, cars, sodas and/or shirts. But advertising’s reach extends well beyond what happens in our heads. As we anticipate America’s annual feast of overproduced and astronomically expensive TV ads — among other product-placement opportunities — this Super Bowl Sunday magazine examines emerging weapons and tactics in battle to conquer consumers’ hearts, minds and disposable income.

the ad world’s bleeding edge

Fashion First … in China. For decades, the luxury world tested its campaigns and products in the West and then tweaked them for regional markets elsewhere. That could now be history. China is emerging as the new test market for luxury goods, and how ads and fashion lines work there will determine what fashion you see in the rest of the world. The reasons range from the obvious — China’s huge and growing consumer market — to advantages that other nations will want to emulate, such as the prowess of tech apps like WeChat that seamlessly marry e-commerce functionalities with social media platforms. That allows advertisers to target campaigns and check their effectiveness in real time. Read more on OZY.



Blockchain to Build Trust. Online ads have long suffered from a credibility crisis — can ad buyers trust the data that sellers present them? In 2018, digital ad buyers lost $19 billion in fraud from bot traffic and other chicanery. Blockchain could allow buyers to track their ad’s performance at every stage, potentially eliminating fraud and helping build trust. A growing number of companies are now offering blockchain-based ad solutions.



Faking It. Some of the world’s repressive regimes would like you to forget Syria’s bombing of civilians, Saudi Arabia’s murder of dissidents and the United Arab Emirates’ monitoring and incarceration of human rights activists. They’re paying big bucks to get you to focus instead on great street eats in Aleppo, raucous music festivals in Riyadh and beautiful landscapes in Abu Dhabi. From top models to Hollywood celebrities and YouTube vloggers, they’re recruiting social media influencers to whitewash their dubious records. Read more on OZY.



TV Ads, We Hardly Knew Ye. From “Where’s the beef?” to “Yo quiero Taco Bell,” TV ads were once cultural currency, valued almost as much as the programming they interrupted. No more: We pay for the privilege of skipping ads on Netflix or Hulu, or if we’re old school, we fast-forward through them on the DVR. The pandemic’s financial strains and logistical hurdles to film in-person commercials brought the industry crashing down last year, but it was already on life support as a jaded populace lives, eats and breathes broadband. The money now is in digital, and it’s flowing to Facebook and Google, but more on them later.

so what’s the big deal with super bowl ads?

Calling BS on Super Bowl Ad Efficacy. If there’s one place where TV ads still matter, it’s tonight’s big game. Fox took in around $600 million from brands in ad spending last year, if you count pregame and postgame placement. If you were going to spend $600 million on, say, a car, you’d expect it would run, yes? Well, according to a 2014 study, 80 percent of Super Bowl ads don’t drive sales. Because they’re so iconic people forget what’s being advertised even if they remember the advertisement. File under: How to succeed at failing.

Which Might Explain the Big Super Bowl Bow Out. That 80 percent efficacy figure and the factoring in of known unknowns might explain advertisers’ resistance to buying into the Big Buy. Lots of traditional ad buyers are surprisingly bowing out, like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Budweiser, Hyundai and Little Caesars. Reasons cited? COVID, a superheated political climate, rampant unemployment and major concerns about tone translate to too much risk, not enough reward.

And Yet the Bucks Still Flow. But if it’s an ill wind that blows no good, for some it’s a breath of fresh air as Super Bowl newcomers fill the vacuum left by departing advertisers. Rates this year are around $5.5 million for a 30-second slot, down a pinch from $5.6 million last year, and online betting company DraftKings, their straight-world gambling corollary Robinhood (GameStop what?), food delivery app DoorDash and Huggies diapers are marking a good year by buying in.

Just Not to Anything Too … Difficult. In 2020 we got political ads from Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg. This year’s menu lacks anything that might come remotely close to ruffling any sort of feathers whatsoever. Like Black Lives Matter. Advertisers are instead opting largely for comfort food — as many of them hawk actual comfort food — during a dark pandemic winter.

time to dump the duopoly?

Down With the Kingpins. On the one hand, no one wants to punish certain corporate someones for being successful, but on the other hand, Google and Facebook have left only rubble in their wake. As the giants gobble up 60 percent of digital ad spending, many experts say the time has come for a reboot.

Advertising Is Power. And when those ad dollars coming into Google and Facebook go beyond people trying to sell couches, tchotchkes, and cars and into political campaigns, then we’re talking real power. When they do this in concert with political actors, it all starts to smell a little … funny. In the case of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an OZY investigation found his party exploiting loopholes to dump oceans of cash into pro-Modi content through hard-to-trace entities. Then Facebook changed its policy. Nice to see it hit the oops button every now and then. Read the OZY Investigation.

Media Mantra: If At First You Don’t Succeed … Quit. After one day realizing they had frittered away their advantage and they were being eaten alive in the digital marketplace, old media giants decided to band together, invest in new tech and fight back. It didn’t work out so well. AT&T, Verizon and Disney have all recently been seen backing off. One company that is starting to make real moves in the digital ad game? Amazon, because it can.

But Is the Government Going to Ride to the Rescue? Like wrangling kids in a large family when there’s too much hooting and hollering, Mom and Dad have to inject themselves and a little order. Governments have finally started to appear as if they are going to do precisely that, with a bipartisan appetite in Washington for stronger antitrust enforcement against Facebook and Google — if not breaking them up entirely. With President Joe Biden now ensconced in office, 2021 will be a year of answered questions.

the deal with diversity

The Ability of Advertising to Enact Social Change. Ads are sneaky. They’re seen and unseen all at the same time. Try to ask someone what they watched on television last night and you’ll get a recitation of shows, but as sure as there were shows there was advertising. Selling, persuading and driving home points of view. And if that’s the name of their game, might it also be used for the powers of good? Brazil’s major brands in recent years have moved toward a pro-female message in a country where sexism is rampant. And last year’s Black Lives Matter protests were normalized in broader society in part through ad campaigns from the likes of Nike, Sprite, YouTube and Papa John’s (yes, the same Papa John’s that forced out its founder for using a racial slur).

Slow-Walking Diversity. But are these brands practicing what they preach? The ad world knows it needs to change, it’s facing calls to change, it says it’s going to change, but then in the perfect act of legerdemain it does … absolutely nothing. It’s good work if you can get it. We imagine that the industry will roll out the old canard about a lack of “talent.” But the numbers don’t lie: Advertising, even in the age of Black Lives Mattering, is still doing a piss-poor job of diversifying to 2021 standards.

Flexing Their Influence. Big Ad boardrooms might be monochromatic, but in the wild world of social media, Black people are coveted — and getting paid. Why? Because Black purchasing power is growing faster than that of whites, and in the close-knit African American community, influencers can carry more weight. From micro-influencers with a couple of thousand followers to the biggest megastars on Instagram, more people of color are in the mix, and more brands in fields like travel, fashion and wellness are paying up. Read more on OZY.

the best super bowl ads of all time

‘Hey Kid, Catch.’ The “Mean” Joe Greene and the Kid commercial of 1979 is, for our money, the best 60 seconds ever of non-football time ever spent during a football game. So good it won a Clio Award. So good that even if you forget what they were advertising — Coca-Cola — you’ll remember the fearsome Pittsburgh Steeler defensive tackle and the earnest young fan and everything it said, or didn’t need to say, about race. The Greene spot is just one part of Coca-Cola’s brilliant marketing legacy that dates back to its 19th century founding, when a troubled genius chemist combined with a hustling marketing whiz to create an iconic global brand … with the help of some cocaine. OZY and HISTORY’s newest podcast, The Food That Built America, tells the tale. Listen Now.

Black, Gay and Totally Meeting the Moment. Last year’s Doritos Super Bowl commercial with grizzled Hollywood vet Sam Elliott and out-and-proud, hip-hop country rapper Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus waded into the culture wars in wonderfully sly fashion. It was a hit by seamlessly crossing boundaries of race, musical genre and sexuality. No one really needs a commercial to convince them to buy chips, but Doritos earned our vote — and our hard-earned cash — that day.

#LikeAGirl. There couldn’t have been a more perfect place to place this Always commercial than during the 2015 Super Bowl. It was watched over 80 million times in 150 countries, and its message was simple and simply delightful for fathers of daughters everywhere: Don’t let them punk you. It takes dads decades to impart the message that the world will do you dirty if you don’t push back. It took the folks at Always just 60 seconds. Perfect.

