Special Briefing: Can Free Cash Save Us From Recession?

What’s happening? World markets are going haywire as investors remain unsure about whether governments can stop the financial bleeding caused by the rapidly spreading coronavirus. But faced with the prospect of a global recession, officials are trying anyway: Today, the Bank of England announced it’s cutting interest rates to 0.25 percent, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to unveil her agency’s crisis measures tomorrow.

Why does it matter? As the debate rages over how to contain the coronavirus, so too does the discussion over the most appropriate responses to the economic fallout. Pointing out that monetary policy — such as slashing interest rates — isn’t much use anymore, experts are increasingly pointing to fiscal policy (think tax cuts or public spending) as the next-best option. Either way, they say, one thing is clear: Governments need to move fast.

Supply and demand. The global economy’s currently being hit on two fronts: Sluggish manufacturing has disrupted supply chains around the world, leading to a so-called “supply shock,” while spooked consumers are spending less on travel, goods and other luxuries, producing a “demand shock.” Taken together, they’re sending investors into panic mode because it’s a self-perpetuating cycle that could spell serious short-term danger.

Central decisions. ECB chief Lagarde is under pressure to act after Wednesday’s decision by the U.K.’s central bank (which itself followed a recent Federal Reserve rate cut). But she’s got few options, since local interest rates are already either at zero or negative. Buying more government and corporate bonds, as well as easing lending to small- and medium-sized businesses, may be the only tools the ECB can muster. But experts say monetary policy isn’t useful anymore: Rate cuts take longer to be felt — and besides, panicked people aren’t very likely to spend on big-ticket items such as cars and houses anyway.

More money, fewer problems? That’s why analysts say fiscal measures, such as President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut, are a better bet. But some are calling for more aggressive moves that shield workers and encourage spending. Among those options are expanded unemployment insurance or even free cash, much like the 2008 U.S. stimulus that sent hundreds of dollars to each individual or family to help cushion them from the oncoming recession. Yet that’s no magic bullet either, since it’s unclear whether such pocket-boosting measures will be compelling enough to get people shopping at packed malls or dining out. Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has sought to lighten the burden on its own citizens by temporarily suspending mortgage payments.

Tech-tonic shifts. Besides laying waste to the global economy, the coronavirus crisis is also testing just how technologically savvy various industries — from tech firms to Ivy League universities — really are. Social distancing might help contain local outbreaks, but places as varied as Nike factories and Starbucks cafés still depend on the physical presence of both workers and consumers. How will universities manage with virtual classes, without students filling dorms and using other on-campus services? Can Wall Street traders manage remotely? The answers to these questions, which coronavirus may help expose, could be even more revealing for the future economy.

