Sen. Jeff Flake on Being a Republican in the Age of Trump - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Sen. Jeff Flake on Being a Republican in the Age of Trump

Sen. Jeff Flake on Being a Republican in the Age of Trump

By Sean Braswell

Former Senator Jeff Flake
SourceAl Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because American politics is a tricky business especially if you don’t toe the party line.

By Sean Braswell

Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake sat down with OZY’s co-founder and CEO on The Carlos Watson Show to talk about his time in the Senate, including how he dealt with President Trump and the controversial Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh. Here are some of the best bites from their hourlong conversation, which can be found on The Carlos Watson Show podcast feed.

On Standing Up to His Party and President Trump

Carlos Watson: In 2017, I like to joke that you did a full on Jimmy Stewart, you were kind of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. And you gave this impassioned speech on the Senate floor about courage, about doing the right thing. What happened after you did that?

Senator Jeff Flake: Well, a lot of my colleagues on the Republican side and the Democratic side said nice things afterwards. For those on the Republican side, were a little more careful of what they said afterwards, because right now, President Trump controls this party. And if you are up for reelection anytime in the future, and certainly at that time, you knew that the president could pick up the phone and generate a primary for you that you would not survive. And so, that really conditioned a lot of people’s response….I was grateful to be able to still have 15 months after I announced that I would retire…to speak out. And I tried to use every platform I could to talk about the dangers that were coming if we didn’t turn around. And I certainly didn’t change the president or his policies, but I did what I knew was right.

CW: Have you met with President Trump, one-on-one at any point?

JF: Yes. Several times…When he secured the nomination, he came to the Senate and met with Senate Republicans…And he pointed at me at the back of the room and said, “You’ve been very critical of me.” That was my first contact with him. And I said, “Yes, I have.” I said, “By the way, I’m the other Senator from Arizona, the one that wasn’t captured.” And I said, ” And you have to stop saying these things about John McCain.” And then I said, “And you also have to stop saying the things about Hispanics that you’re saying, because you’re going to kill the party.” … So that meeting didn’t go too well. 

Navigating the Kavanaugh Confirmation

CW: If you had to do it all over again, would you still have supported [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh or did you make a mistake? 

JF: I knew that the Senate, as an institution, we had not done due diligence. And that’s why I insisted on an FBI investigation [of the allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford]…those aren’t made public, only those Senators who voted on it saw that investigation… I think the country would feel better about where the Senate ended up if they had read that report.

CW: In the end, did you believe Dr. Blasey Ford’s testimony that she had been assaulted? 

JF: I mean, it’s tough to believe. And I said on the Senate floor during that time, when you had a situation where you had two teenagers who both admittedly were drinking at the time, I’m not sure we’ll ever know what happened. And so, I don’t know or somebody could believe in their heart that this happened and may not have. We just don’t know in this case. But like I said, to set a standard where a mere allegation is enough to disqualify someone is no standard or precedent that we want to adopt. And so, I did believe that there were sufficient questions about the testimony that justified his elevation to the Supreme Court.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

The New + the Next

How Making a Film Led Isabel Sandoval to Come Out as Trans

Isabel Sandoval, director and star of "Lingua Franca," joins "The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Chelsea Handler on Love and Comedy During COVID

Chelsea Handler joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Filmmaker Merawi Gerima Talks About the Shock of Going Home Again

Merawi Gerima joins the latest episode of "The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Why Caitlyn Jenner Stopped Talking About Politics

Caitlyn Jenner, the most famous trans woman in the world, mixes it up on the latest edition of 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Susan Rice Asks: What About Trump's Benghazis?

The former United Nations ambassador and National Security Advisor joins 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

How James Brown Became a Father Figure to Al Sharpton

The legendary civil rights activist joins “The Carlos Watson Show" to dish on Trump and more.

News + Politics

Ilhan Omar: Capitalism Cannot Deliver Social Justice

The fiery Somali-American member of “The Squad” on Capitol Hill visits “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Houston’s Police Chief on How to Stop ‘Lawful but Awful’ Policing

Art Acevedo joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

The World Is Ben Smith’s. Now What?

In this edition of “The Carlos Watson Show,” journalist Ben Smith talks turkey, politics and why he’s stopped predicting just about anything.

News + Politics

Loving, and Losing, With Cory Booker

The New Jersey senator on how meeting Rosario Dawson changed the presidential candidate, and other things.

True Stories

The Trip Abroad That Awakened RBG to Feminism

This icon of equality learned a lot from the Swedes.

News + Politics

Why Jeb Bush Admires Andrew Yang

The former Florida governor and relative to two presidents sat down for a revealing conversation on 'The Carlos Watson Show.

The New + the Next

Tan France Goes Deep on Racism and When He Almost Quit ‘Queer Eye’

“Queer Eye” star and multi-hyphenate Tan France in a revealing sit-down with Carlos Watson on “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Will Andrew Yang Be the First Secretary of Technology?

On the latest episode of 'The Carlos Watson Show,' former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang talks about how his cause carries on.

News + Politics

Terry Crews: ‘It’s a Very Fine Line Between Culture and Cult’

On the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show,” the actor lays out his controversial thoughts on the George Floyd protests.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions