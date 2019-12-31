OZY Takes You Ahead of the Curve on Politics

We come to the end of 2019 with the two biggest American political stories still unresolved. The first was the unfolding presidential campaign, with its massive and unsettled Democratic field. The second: The impeachment of President Donald Trump — from the Mueller Report waiting game to the Democrats’ will-they-or-won’t-they-impeach drama to the rapid turns surrounding l’affaire Ukraine. It culminated in the almost exactly party-line House impeachment votes Dec. 18.

As OZY’s U.S. politics editor, it’s been my job to keep our readers not just informed on all the machinations, but to get you ahead of the game — to make sure our coverage is giving you what you can’t get from the usual national media suspects. And that means clear-eyed, multipartisan coverage that breaks you out of your bubble.

We’re devoting today’s edition of OZY to some of the best examples of that mission over the past year, the moments when we kept you ahead of the curve.

When it comes to impeachment, we were the first national outlet to profile Rep. Doug Collins, who’s since become a fixture on national television as Trump’s most prominent defender. So much so that the president pressured Georgia’s governor to appoint Collins to the Senate ahead of the forthcoming trial. (Gov. Brian Kemp, whom we profiled way back in 2016, picked an Atlanta businesswoman instead.) We also told you first about Democrats’ hired impeachment gun, attorney Barry Berke, and we’re already looking ahead to the Senate trial, which will be a legacy-defining moment for Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Trump.

On the presidential race, we told you about Tara McGowan, the Democrats’ most dangerous digital strategist, more than two months before Bloomberg Businessweek profiled her. We tipped you off about the surging interest among Chinese American Trump fans, who are burning up WeChat. And our exclusive analysis of voter turnout over the past four elections identified America’s “Apathy Belt” — you might have seen The Washington Post, Slate and Politico pick up the news. As our exclusive series on voter turnout continues to roll through the election year, we’ll continue to ask an all-important question: Who cares?

What we care about most is giving you fresh and original political coverage each day. Thanks for joining us on the journey.