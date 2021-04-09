Modern Royalty: Past, Present and Future

This morning, Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, at age 99. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle … The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the announcement said.

In recent weeks, the royal family has been rocked by the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in which allegations of racism and mistreatment came to light. The life of a royal sure seems grand in our imaginations, but for those who have followed the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the U.K. — or binged on previous royal scandals or The Crown — can attest, it is not always easy. Today, OZY delves into the complicated and surprising world of today’s monarchs — the real, the imagined and the surprising.

for richer or ‘poorer’

in the wilderness

Kaiser Role. Germany’s last emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II, was deposed in 1918, but his descendants want their stuff back. Led by Wilhelm’s great-great-grandson and heir, Georg Friedrich, the family is trying to reclaim its castles, artworks and more, sparking a debate in Germany about its royal heritage — and the nature of laws meant to compensate people whose property was stolen during the Nazi or Communist eras. Meghan and Harry … and Andrew. The world was shocked by “Megxit,” when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquished their royal titles to move to California and launch an independent life in 2020. The decision came just months after Prince Andrew (Queen Elizabeth’s third child) resigned from all public royal roles after being linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — though Andrew continues to deny having an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old sex-trafficking victim. Then, in March, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey offered up a new royal battle: Accusing their estranged royal family of racism, they prompted both a measured palace response and an ill-advised denial from Harry’s brother, Prince William. While applauded by those seeking more racial awareness, the Sussexes’ popularity in Britain has never been lower. Prodigal King. King Constantine II and his teenage bride were booted from Greece after a 1967 coup, fleeing to England where they spent decades away from home hobnobbing with Europe’s royals. The country formally abolished the monarchy in 1974, stripping the royal family of their possessions. But now Constantine is back in Greece, quietly living out his remaining years as a commoner. Government in Exile. Soulivong Savang lives in Paris, but the grandson of the last king of Laos dreams of taking back the throne in Vientiane, after the monarchy was booted from power in 1975 by the Pathet Lao. Laos remains a one-party communist state, and Savang and his cohorts — including a shadow prime minister — are arguing not for their own version of iron-fisted rule but a democratic transition that would respect human rights and allow for a constitutional monarch.

the newest monarchies

Cambodia. Recorded royalty in the Khmer kingdom goes back to the first century, but Cambodia is considered one of the world’s newest monarchies because it voted to bring back the monarchy in 1993 — as the country was emerging from the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime. The European-educated bachelor king Norodom Sihamoni has ruled since 2004, though he holds little power in this constitutional monarchy. Prime Minister Hun Sen is the one who rules with an iron fist, having controlled the country since 1985. United Arab Emirates. The seven Persian Gulf kingdoms that were former British protectorates came together in 1971 to form the UAE under an absolute monarchy that continues to reign with tight religious controls. Though small (its population is less than 10 million), the country has emerged as hugely important given its pivotal location and natural gas wealth. Plus, Dubai has the world’s tallest building and one of its busiest airports.

rethinking monarchies

Monarchists’ Revival. For most countries that don’t have one, the notion of a king or queen can appear hopelessly outdated. But a growing group of monarchists believe the unity projected by a royal family — well-constrained within national constitutions — can be a salve for the ugly politics of our current era. Could the U.S. crown its very own queen? Climate Crusaders. Europe’s royals, particularly the younger generation, have increasingly become public advocates for tackling climate change. Late in 2019, the British royal family launched the Earthshot Prize as a reward for scientists and others who come up with climate solutions. Denmark’s royals have been strong advocates, though the 80-year-old Queen Margrethe II this year bungled the message by suggesting climate change is not a big deal. But the real climate action and innovation is happening in cities, as our special report with Goldman Sachs reveals. Read more on OZY: https://www.ozy.com/html/need-to-know/taking-the-heat/379607/ Don’t Read the Comments. The Crown is not particularly kind to Prince Charles, even implying that he had an affair with Camilla — now his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall — throughout his courtship and marriage to the late Princess Diana. This bit is not backed up by evidence, though Charles and Camilla reportedly did begin a physical affair in 1986, five years into his marriage to Diana. Crown-loving internet trolls are now torching Charles and Camilla for the indiscretions (real and Netflixed). Healing the Wounds of War. Emperor Akihito, who staged a historic abdication from the Japanese throne in 2019, played a vital role despite his limited formal power. Taking over from the controversial Hirohito, who led Japan’s aggression in World War II, Akihito became the first Japanese emperor to visit China and even acknowledged Korean heritage in his country’s royal family — olive branches that would have been unheard of before he took the reins. Read more on OZY https://www.ozy.com/true-and-stories/how-emperor-akihito-brought-japan-into-the-future/94095/

american royalty …



Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Queen Bey is not a real monarch but she might as well be. This first couple of American pop culture are fabulously wealthy, intensely chronicled in the press and have a stormy love life that’s the subject of endless fascination. But we’ve yet to see a real royal pull this off. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Hanks is a classic historical trope: the everyman king. He is a blockbuster actor with basically a 100 percent approval rating, while still being impossibly nice. When Hanks and Wilson contracted COVID-19 last March, it finally convinced America that this thing was serious. And what a relief it was to find out they recovered. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. They certainly have enough gold to be royals. Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s soccer team star, became a global darling for her stellar play and devil-may-care attitude during the team’s 2019 World Cup triumph — her third gold medal (two World Cups, one Olympics). Bird, the other half of this sporting power couple, is one of the best women’s basketball players in history. This past fall, she won her fourth WNBA title (to go along with four Olympic golds and four FIBA World Cup golds). Silicon Valley Titans. The more imperious American monarchs are those who have captured our attention via our smartphones and become ungodly wealthy — especially so during the pandemic. These billionaires are at once lionized, feared and resented, the kind of cocktail a powerful monarch expects. Just consider Elon Musk the oddball of the family.

… versus american dynasties

