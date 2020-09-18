Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at Age 87

The Supreme Court’s leading liberal died at home in Washington, D.C., on Friday, from pancreatic cancer. A women’s rights and gender equality crusader, Ginsburg was appointed to the highest U.S. court in 1993 and held the post until her death. Known for her powerful dissents on the court, she became a cult figure in her own right. Fans wear necklaces and pins depicting her so-called “dissent collar,” and who could ever forget her days as “The Notorious R.G.B”?

The resulting vacancy on America’s most powerful bench means political wrangling begins immediately. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement shortly after Ginsburg’s death vowing to hold a confirmation vote on the Senate floor for President Donald Trump’s nominee. Who will he tap? Read this OZY story to learn about potential nominee Amy Coney Barrett.