Join Us for the Next Chapter of OZY

Dear loyal OZY fans,

We’re excited to share some good news today! As some of you may have seen, this morning we announced that OZY has completed a $35M Series C fundraising round, led by Marc Lasry (who’s also joining our board). Interlock Partners has also joined our incredible family of existing supporters, including Emerson Collective, Axel Springer and GSV Capital. This move validates our long-standing commitment to premium storytelling and quality journalism across platforms.

You can read more about the news from our friends at Axios, Business Insider, Fortune, Variety and The Wrap.

We wanted to share a bit about why we raised money and why we’re so excited about the path ahead.

1. Our Goal: Premium, Cutting-Edge Storytelling That Widens Perspectives: Since its start, OZY’s mission has been to help curious people see a broader world. We strive to bring you “the New and the Next” — rising stars, fresh trends and big ideas — from around the globe with the belief that breaking you out of the daily news feed bubble will help you live curiously and create change. In the age of fake news and polarization, the Change Generation is hungrier than ever for innovative ideas, civil and substantive conversation and forward-looking storytelling. Your response has been incredible and rewarding. As Carole Irwin from Dayton, Ohio, wrote to us: “OZY is fresh, holds your attention and makes you think about the world around you in a new way.”

2. New Ways to Experience OZY: Over the past few years, we have followed that mission into TV (five prime-time shows and counting), podcasts (four original franchises) and live events — in addition to our award-winning digital news and features. With our latest TV show, in partnership with Oprah Winfrey, Black Women OWN the Conversation; our flagship annual music, comedy, food and ideas festival, OZY Fest; our podcast series The Thread; and our Around the World reporting series, we have sought to spark conversation, change perspectives and ignite ideas in new and different ways. We’ve worked with some of the best and biggest names in the business along the way — from the queen of TV herself to Trevor Noah, John Legend, Malcolm Gladwell and more. We’re excited to continue building content that you can interact and engage with however you like — online, on TV, in your ears during your commute or even in person.

3. What Else Is Ahead: We’re going to use this fresh investor support to tell more and better stories on TV (we’ve got a terrific scripted drama on deck) and podcasts (with several more OZY personalities grabbing the mic) and to expand OZY Fest to multiple cities — all while continuing to deliver smart news and bold reporting across our digital properties every day.

We’re humbled that you continue to trust us with your time and curiosity. It’s been an incredible six years, and we’re excited about the road ahead. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Be well and stay curious —

Carlos & Samir

