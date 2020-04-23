How Coronavirus Affects Food Supply - OZY | A Modern Media Company

How Coronavirus Affects Food Supply

How Coronavirus Affects Food Supply

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

The world’s food supply chains are starting to fray under the strain of COVID-19

This is an OZY Special Briefing, an extension of the Presidential Daily Brief. The Special Briefing tells you what you need to know about an important issue, individual or story that is making news. Each one serves up an interesting selection of facts, opinions, images and videos in order to catch you up and vault you ahead.

WHAT TO KNOW

What’s happening? In late March, shoppers across Europe and the U.S. emptied grocery store shelves, but articles abounded to reassure them that the food supply chain was extremely strong. As the pandemic drags on, however, that’s becoming a less solid guarantee: Worker shortages, plant closures, the virus spreading among food producers and other, less obvious supply chain strains are starting to add up.

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-SHOPS

A shopper is seen in the pasta aisle of a supermarket in Bethesda, Maryland on March 16, 2020. – Stocks tumbled on March 16, 2020 despite emergency central bank measures to prop up the virus-battered global economy, as countries across Europe started the week in lockdown and major US cities shut bars and restaurants. The virus has upended society around the planet, with governments imposing restrictions rarely seen outside wartime, including the closing of borders, home quarantine orders and the scrapping of public events including major sporting fixtures. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Source Getty

Why does it matter? From fields to processing plants to ports to grocery stores, every step of the journey from farm to table is being shaken up by the virus. More than 37 million people in America are already considered food insecure — and that total is expected to rise, with a new report predicting that the number of food insecure children in the U.S. soon will be driven to a new high of 18 million. So upsets to the food supply could mean an existential threat to millions. Around the world, it’s predicted to be even worse, with the U.N. this week warning of famines of “biblical” proportions.  

HOW TO THINK ABOUT IT

Don’t raise a glass. With gas demand massively down in the U.S., ethanol producers have ramped down production — and thus the byproduct of ethanol, carbon dioxide, isn’t being made. Production has dropped by 20 percent and could fall as much as 50 percent, some predict. That’s bad news for producers of beer and sodas, who use it to make their beverages bubbly. Small brewers may have to shut down — or turn to old-fashioned processes no longer widely used, like allowing yeast to convert sugar to carbon dioxide. Another concern about the CO2 shortage: It’s used in water treatment, and though utilities are considered essential and given priority, there could be future shortages.

Essential Farm Workers Continue Work As Florida Agriculture Industry Struggles During Coronavirus Pandemic

FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: An aerial drone view from a drone shows farm workers as they fill up bins in the back of a truck with zucchini as they harvest on the Sam Accursio & Son’s Farm on April 01, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. Sergio Martinez, a harvest crew supervisor, said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused them “to have to throw crops away due to less demand for produce in stores and restaurants. The farm workers who are essential to providing food for homebound families are worried that if the restaurants stay closed and peoples changed grocery store habits continue they would be out of work with no work for the near future.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Elbow to elbow. Dozens of U.S. meat processing plants have been forced into temporary shutdowns as workers are infected and long-standing processing methods make social distancing impossible. Some plants, like Georgia’s Gold Creek Foods, have reportedly shifted the responsibility to workers, threatening to fire them if they don’t show up to work even with symptoms. While experts say there’s no danger of empty meat shelves yet, it’s a volatile situation.

Farm to table. At least half of America’s crop hands are estimated to be undocumented immigrants, who were notably left out of the federal coronavirus relief package passed last month. But workers are often forced to live in crowded conditions, meaning they’re at high risk of contracting and transmitting the virus. Meanwhile, farmers across the country say that without the schools, restaurants and hotels they normally sell to, they’re being forced to dump crops and milk unconsumed due to a lack of alternative supply chains. While some are able to donate the excess, that’s complicated by the sheer volume of excess. President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban does exempt farmworkers — and he’s not the only one making exceptions, as Germany flies in planeloads of agricultural workers from Eastern Europe despite travel bans.

WHAT TO READ

Coronavirus at Smithfield Pork Plant: The Untold Story Behind America’s Biggest Outbreak, by Jessica Lussenhop on the BBC

“The closure of a large meat processing facility like the one in Sioux Falls causes massive upstream disruption, stranding farmers without a place to sell their livestock.” 

Coronavirus Versus the Last Grocer in Town, by Valerie Bauerlein in the WSJ

“Any sneeze makes Mr. Timberlake flinch. He worries that if one of his workers got sick he would have to ask the rest of his employees to self-quarantine for two weeks. If that happened, food would spoil, and bills would go unpaid.”

WHAT TO WATCH

Food Supply Fears Rise as Virus Forces Processing Plants to Close

“Any plants or factory across the country could become the number one hot spot next week if they do not take this issue seriously.” 

Watch on CBS News on YouTube:

Coronavirus Threatens to Disrupt Global Food Supplies, Cause Starvation

“Globally, the U.N. warns 130 million could face starvation by the end of the year.” 

Watch on Bloomberg on YouTube:

WHAT TO SAY AT THE WATERCOOLER

The new bodega. Restaurants, hard hit by the pandemic even when they aren’t forced to close, have begun selling their raw ingredients straight to customers, essentially becoming the new grocery stores. And it’s not just local neighborhood cafés — Subway and Panera Bread have gotten in on the action too.

Topics