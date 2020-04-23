How Coronavirus Affects Food Supply

This is an OZY Special Briefing, an extension of the Presidential Daily Brief. The Special Briefing tells you what you need to know about an important issue, individual or story that is making news. Each one serves up an interesting selection of facts, opinions, images and videos in order to catch you up and vault you ahead.

WHAT TO KNOW

What’s happening? In late March, shoppers across Europe and the U.S. emptied grocery store shelves, but articles abounded to reassure them that the food supply chain was extremely strong. As the pandemic drags on, however, that’s becoming a less solid guarantee: Worker shortages, plant closures, the virus spreading among food producers and other, less obvious supply chain strains are starting to add up.

Why does it matter? From fields to processing plants to ports to grocery stores, every step of the journey from farm to table is being shaken up by the virus. More than 37 million people in America are already considered food insecure — and that total is expected to rise, with a new report predicting that the number of food insecure children in the U.S. soon will be driven to a new high of 18 million. So upsets to the food supply could mean an existential threat to millions. Around the world, it’s predicted to be even worse, with the U.N. this week warning of famines of “biblical” proportions.

HOW TO THINK ABOUT IT

Don’t raise a glass. With gas demand massively down in the U.S., ethanol producers have ramped down production — and thus the byproduct of ethanol, carbon dioxide, isn’t being made. Production has dropped by 20 percent and could fall as much as 50 percent, some predict. That’s bad news for producers of beer and sodas, who use it to make their beverages bubbly. Small brewers may have to shut down — or turn to old-fashioned processes no longer widely used, like allowing yeast to convert sugar to carbon dioxide. Another concern about the CO2 shortage: It’s used in water treatment, and though utilities are considered essential and given priority, there could be future shortages.

Elbow to elbow. Dozens of U.S. meat processing plants have been forced into temporary shutdowns as workers are infected and long-standing processing methods make social distancing impossible. Some plants, like Georgia’s Gold Creek Foods, have reportedly shifted the responsibility to workers, threatening to fire them if they don’t show up to work even with symptoms. While experts say there’s no danger of empty meat shelves yet, it’s a volatile situation.

Farm to table. At least half of America’s crop hands are estimated to be undocumented immigrants, who were notably left out of the federal coronavirus relief package passed last month. But workers are often forced to live in crowded conditions, meaning they’re at high risk of contracting and transmitting the virus. Meanwhile, farmers across the country say that without the schools, restaurants and hotels they normally sell to, they’re being forced to dump crops and milk unconsumed due to a lack of alternative supply chains. While some are able to donate the excess, that’s complicated by the sheer volume of excess. President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban does exempt farmworkers — and he’s not the only one making exceptions, as Germany flies in planeloads of agricultural workers from Eastern Europe despite travel bans.

The new bodega. Restaurants, hard hit by the pandemic even when they aren’t forced to close, have begun selling their raw ingredients straight to customers, essentially becoming the new grocery stores. And it’s not just local neighborhood cafés — Subway and Panera Bread have gotten in on the action too.