Gauging the Undecideds With Two Weeks Left - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Gauging the Undecideds With Two Weeks Left

Gauging the Undecideds With Two Weeks Left

By Nick Fouriezos

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because while most Americans have made up their minds, these few are still struggling to decide whom to vote for … or even to vote at all.

By Nick Fouriezos

As Election Day draws near, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are running out of time to sway the last voters remaining on the fence — whether it’s Americans choosing between the two or even to vote at all.

As part of our weekly series leading up to Election Day, OZY is interviewing undecided voters about how they are thinking about their choices. Still undecided yourself? Email us at politics@ozy.com. Below, read some of our latest conversations, edited for clarity and space.

Jequan Mayo, 20, Pennsylvania

Past votes: None.

I don’t know if I’m going to vote. I don’t think I’m going to, but I might, depending on how I feel about it the day of. For me, I kind of look at it the same way, no matter who the candidate is. The way Trump is doing things, sometimes he is doing it correctly but it isn’t understandable … and then certain stuff he says makes me not want to vote at all. As far as Joe Biden, I just don’t know much about him.

This is my first presidential election. I’ve heard that Trump is bad for people of color. And I’ve seen it too, which is the main thing that bothers me this election. But I don’t feel like anything is going to change. At this point, there aren’t any issues that I care about — because, at this point, candidates always say they will do this or do that, and nothing ever happens. So at this point, whatever comes, it comes.

Florida Voters Have Cast Over 2 Million Vote-by-Mail Ballots

People fill out vote-by-mail ballots at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office on Oct. 15, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

Steve Friedewald, 57, energy industry, Texas

Past votes: John McCain (’08), Mitt Romney (’12), Gary Johnson (’16)

I’m probably going to vote based on my own situation in terms of economics, what’s better for my small family in terms of taxation, and what I think will happen with the economy, plus or minus. I had a bout with COVID-19 myself in late June, early July. I had it mild, no respiratory, none of the nasty business. No hospital, ventilation. I’m fortunate that it was five days of throwing up constantly, terrible cramps. … I don’t like the way the current administration handled it. I would say they bungled it from the get-go.

I just wish there was a better choice. From a character point of view, the president doesn’t have many good character traits. If you ask me, he says some terrible things. On the other hand, there’s not many policies that I like the sound of on the progressive side. I’m concerned with a transition to a new administration because they’re so vocal about moving away from the chemical and energy industry. And so that’s not good for me. It’s not good for my livelihood to switch to an industry that doesn’t exist — clean fuel.

Cynthia Ogrey, 78, retired nurse, California

Past votes: Obama (’08, ’12)

I’ve always considered myself a Democrat. And pretty much voted, not necessarily straight party line, but almost. When we got to the Obama years, it was like, “Oh, man, he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it!” Make real change. But every which way he turned, he was blocked. It used to be, to me, that the Republicans were more the richer folk and the Democrats were for the common man. And the Republicans would raise taxes against the common man, and the Democrats then would go after them and raise the taxes on corporations. 

I’m looking at the two parties and wondering: Who are these people? I don’t think I agree with either of them. I just cannot vote for Trump. And I just cannot vote for Kamala Harris, because she is so pro-abortion. Biden, I believe, is past his prime. I think he has a good heart, he has empathy for people and what they are going through and what they’ve gone through. And I don’t see that same action in Trump at all.

When Trump was running against Hillary Clinton, I didn’t want either of them. I was in the same quandary. So I voted for everything else on the ballot and said I would come back to the question … but accidentally sealed the enveloped and turned it in, so I didn’t vote for president. And I thought “Oh, my gosh, that was such a Freudian thing.” Now I’m going to have to face it and say, “yea” or “nay.” And I still feel like both parties are not representing me as a person.

Bryan Stevens, 40, Oregon

Past votes: Did not disclose.

A shit sandwich or a crap sandwich? I’m not sure I’m going to bother even picking a sandwich. … Somebody would really have to pull ahead and stand out. I’m not really sure at this point because I’m so jaded by it all. Somebody would really have to get their act together and not give a shit what the other one’s doing and focus on their policies.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

The Congressional Race Trump Cares About More Than Any Other

Republican businessman Dale Crafts is earning high-profile friends by running in Maine's pivotal 2nd Congressional District.

News + Politics

The Road to a Tied Election Runs Through Here

An overwhelmingly rural, older district in Maine has become a critical battleground — and a signal of President Trump's struggles.

News + Politics

Undecided Voters Weigh In: "I Honestly Don't Know"

While most Americans have made up their minds, these few are still struggling to decide whom to vote for … or even to vote at all.

News + Politics

Sunday Magazine: The Deciders

A guide to 39 key people who will help decide a chaotic election.

News + Politics

The Cuban Transplant Turning Florida for Trump

Alex Otaola ditched the Democrats two years ago, and is influencing his fellow Cuban Americans to do the same.

News + Politics

Can Biden Win While Leaking Latinos?

The Latino vote is a dark cloud in recent sunny polling for Biden.

News + Politics

Donald Dossier: You've Got Mail

The fight over vote-by-mail could well decide a pandemic election.

The New + the Next

OZY Forecast: What Joe Biden's Revival Means

OZY's exclusive Forecast shows a jump in the former vice president's prospects for the nomination after a stunning weekend.

True Stories

The Case That Defended the Homeless Vote

Because of this case, people who are experiencing homelessness are allowed to cast a ballot.

Around the World

Has Poland's Left-Wing Rebel Learned to Be a Team Player at Last?

Adrian Zandberg came up as a revolutionary.

News + Politics

Amy Klobuchar Proves She's Here to Stay

Her unlikely rise could create a new moderate standard-bearer .

News + Politics

Think Election Problems Are Behind Us? Think Again

A law passed by Republicans to disenfranchise college students could inadvertently wreak havoc on the Democratic nomination process.

News + Politics

Is Bernie Sanders the New 2020 Front-runner? Our Projections Say ... He's Close

If you have to bet on someone, bet on Bernie or Biden.

News + Politics

Who Will Win the Democratic Primary? Our New Prediction Model Says ...

Joe Biden is the odds-on favorite after we simulated the primary election 10,000 times.

News + Politics

The Latino Wild Card for Winning Iowa

Rob Barron is activating Iowa's growing Latino vote, which means presidential contenders are calling.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions