Finneas on Hitting It Big From His Childhood Bedroom - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Finneas on Hitting It Big From His Childhood Bedroom

Finneas on Hitting It Big From His Childhood Bedroom

By Sean Braswell

Finneas O'Connell
SourceCharley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year’s Grammy Awards.

By Sean Braswell

Musician, songwriter and producer Finneas O’Connell sat down with OZY’s co-founder and CEO on The Carlos Watson Show to talk about his latest hit song and how he broke big alongside his sister, Billie Eilish. Here are some of the best bites from their hourlong conversation, which can be found on The Carlos Watson Show podcast feed.

Slaving Toward Success in His Childhood Bedroom

Carlos Watson: How did you make it? How did it happen?

Finneas: I started writing songs when I was 12 and just wrote a lot of terrible songs every day. … And my sister and I, we’re homeschooled so we spent a lot of time together and I had always thought her voice was very beautiful, and I sort of said to her, “I’m getting a little better at recording. Do you want to record a song with me? Wouldn’t that be cool?” … And we did a couple songs that we just uploaded to SoundCloud and sent to our friends. And they just kind of bounced around between people we knew. They would get a couple hundred plays, which at the time we were perfectly proud of.

And then we started sort of more seriously writing songs together. We got some label interest and then met with people. And then over the next year, sort of continued to create music. … We were in the studio every day, and by the studio, I mean my childhood bedroom, working really hard on what we were making, and it felt like very do-or-die, which is a little extreme considering it was not. And then we made this EP that sort of moved the needle a little bit. We played some shows … and it was just all this very gradual thing.

What He’s Learned From His Sister and Her Generation

CW: What have you learned from Billie?

F: The most overwhelming thing that I’ve learned from her is that she is such a renaissance woman, like is involved in every facet of her career creatively in a directorial fashion that I think, especially when I was her age, 18, I was looking for approval from people that I deemed professionals. I think it has only basically benefited her to only worry about whether she loves something or not. I wasted a lot of time at 17 and 18 going, “I love this. What do you think?” and having a much older person say, “It’s not good enough.” Billie has never entertained that. I think that’s the No. 1 thing I’ve learned from her. It’s just her will. 

CW: Do you think that’s a Gen Z thing, or do you think that’s more of a Billie thing?

F: I think there’s a level of it that is broad that’s part of that generation of kids creating everything on their own. Like let’s use TikTok as an example. That’s millions of kids under the age of 18 basically formulating the concept for a joke, filming themselves saying the joke … and then editing it in a funny way and then publishing it themselves. … That’s turning every 16-year-old kid in their bedroom into like Quentin Tarantino. That’s writing it and cutting it and editing it and directing it and releasing it. And I think that is a big deal. I think for all the flak social media takes, people are not talking about that enough, which is that it is empowering kids to be creative in a more direct way than it has ever before done.

The Inspiration for His Inspiring New Song

CW: Tell me about your new song.

F: So it’s a song called “What They’ll Say About Us.” I’ve started writing it in early June. I’d been going to Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles with my girlfriend and my sister, which that’s sort of our quarantine pod, and a protest always make me feel really optimistic and inspired. … So I’d come home with kind of that inspiration in mind. And then I had been on Instagram that evening looking at Amanda Kloots’ Instagram story. Amanda is the wife of Nick Cordero, who was a Broadway singer and actor and songwriter, and he died of COVID-19 in July. And I was like, “What would it be like to be her, specifically, but anyone with a loved one in the hospital, looking out the window and seeing that there were thousands of people in the street marching for change?”… And so I was just trying to write a song about how I was feeling about those two things happening at the same time.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

Sen. Jeff Flake on Being a Republican in the Age of Trump

Former US Senator Jeff Flake joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

The New + the Next

How Making a Film Led Isabel Sandoval to Come Out as Trans

Isabel Sandoval, director and star of "Lingua Franca," joins "The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Lenny Kravitz on Life, Love and the Pursuit of Music

Lenny Kravitz joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Chelsea Handler on Love and Comedy During COVID

Chelsea Handler joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Filmmaker Merawi Gerima Talks About the Shock of Going Home Again

Merawi Gerima joins the latest episode of "The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Why Caitlyn Jenner Stopped Talking About Politics

Caitlyn Jenner, the most famous trans woman in the world, mixes it up on the latest edition of 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Susan Rice Asks: What About Trump's Benghazis?

The former United Nations ambassador and National Security Advisor joins 'The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

How James Brown Became a Father Figure to Al Sharpton

The legendary civil rights activist joins “The Carlos Watson Show" to dish on Trump and more.

News + Politics

Houston’s Police Chief on How to Stop ‘Lawful but Awful’ Policing

Art Acevedo joins the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

True Stories

After Playing So Many Roles, Who Is the Real Tatiana Maslany?

The star of “Orphan Black” joins “The Carlos Watson Show” to go deep on life during the pandemic and what happens when an iconic role ends.

True Stories

Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She’s an ‘Animal’

On the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show, multi-hyphenate threat Bethenny Frankel hits her hustle stride.

News + Politics

George Lopez Reveals His Hollywood ‘Fairy Godmother’

On the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show,” the groundbreaking Mexican-American comedian shares how Sandra Bullock gave him his big break.

True Stories

Actress Maggie Siff on Virtue Signaling and Her 'Allergy to Social Media'

On the latest episode of 'The Carlos Watson Show,' the 'Billions' actress reveals why she doesn't speak out as much as others in show business.

News + Politics

What Was Malcolm Gladwell’s Tipping Point?

Gladwell, who has become one of America’s foremost public intellectuals, bares all on the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show.

News + Politics

Terry Crews: ‘It’s a Very Fine Line Between Culture and Cult’

On the latest episode of “The Carlos Watson Show,” the actor lays out his controversial thoughts on the George Floyd protests.

LIVE CURIOUSLY


A Modern Media Company

© OZY 2020 - Terms & Conditions