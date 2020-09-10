Can This Millennial Power Broker Lead an Ohio Comeback for Democrats? - OZY | A Modern Media Company

Can This Millennial Power Broker Lead an Ohio Comeback for Democrats?

Can This Millennial Power Broker Lead an Ohio Comeback for Democrats?

By Nick Fouriezos

Tatiana Maslany
SourceFury/FilmMagic/Getty

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Because Ohio could be in play for Democrats in November, with her help.

By Nick Fouriezos

  • Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes is the most pivotal Democrat in a surprising swing state.
  • The 34-year-old’s willingness to strike deals and throw sharp political elbows is reminiscent of the rise of Stacey Abrams in Georgia.

Dancing may not seem to have much in common with politics. But for Emilia Sykes, who grew up doing gymnastics and ballet, it was her introduction to the stage. It was where she learned to present herself with confidence, intelligence, creativity and most importantly: the ability to be flexible and adjust on the fly.

Those skills have become crucial for Sykes, as the 34-year-old faces circumstances she never could have imagined while becoming the Democratic minority leader in the Ohio Statehouse last year — and now the most pivotal Democrat in a surprising swing state. The Akron native isn’t just dealing with the pandemic, nor the deaths and massive job losses that followed. She is also facing a shocking upheaval, as her major rival in the Statehouse, Republican Speaker Larry Householder, was arrested (along with three others) in a $60 million bribery scandal that has shaken Ohio to its core. “I could not have imagined this,” Sykes says.

By which she means the turmoil of having four speakers in four years — two of whom left office in disgrace — in a Statehouse where Republicans hold a veto-proof supermajority. “It’s just gotten worse and worse,” Sykes says.

The only way Republicans win is if they cheat.

Emilia Sykes

And yet, that drama gives Sykes a wedge into seizing power for both state Democrats and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Many political strategists had counted out Ohio, a perennial swing state, after Trump won there by eight percentage points in 2016. But polls taken since the scandal broke July 21 have put Biden well within the margin of error against Trump. Although scant polling is available for state legislative races, it’s reasonable to assume down-ballot races will follow the top of the ticket … which could allow Democrats to break the Republican supermajority, if not win a majority of their own.

The bribery scandal “makes our races far more competitive,” Sykes says, adding that it will be used as part of a broader narrative of Republican malfeasance. “The only way Republicans win is if they cheat,” she says. “And as we tell that story in our legislative races, it will resonate in the presidential race too.”

Sykes’ task is not just beating the Republicans but also uniting a Democratic Party fractured between moderates and more left-leaning progressives. And in that vein, she is following a path similar to Stacey Abrams, another African American woman who became a statehouse minority leader while in her 30s and has worked to make another red state, Georgia, competitive.

Like Abrams, Sykes has a reputation for being able to get difficult legislation through despite not being in power. Her first major accomplishment was House Bill 1, which helps victims of dating violence obtain civil protective orders against their assailants — an issue Sykes first became aware of working at a legal clinic while earning a law degree and public health master’s at the University of Florida. Also like Abrams, Sykes has learned by necessity how to strike deals with Republicans when the time is right, earning her bipartisan praise across the aisle. “Anybody who wants to accomplish things in a bipartisan nature should be eager to work with her,” says Micah Derry, state director for the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.

Of course, some of those bargains have proven controversial. While she didn’t vote for the nuclear bailout bill at the heart of the Householder bribery scandal, 10 Democrats, more than a quarter of her caucus, did. And Householder, who now faces 162 charges of campaign finance violations, could not have risen to power without her. Sykes rose to the minority leader post after just four years in office as one of four new members of Democratic leadership who had backed Householder’s ascension. Householder’s narrow 52-46 win over incumbent Republican Ryan Smith to become speaker relied on winning the vast majority of the minority Democratic legislators, while Smith held on to more Republicans.

In exchange for her support, Sykes got a number of concessions: a promise from Householder to select Democratic co-chairs of certain subcommittees and allow Democrats to offer amendments, plus a pledge not to pass anti-union legislation. “As members of the super minority, we weren’t even told when we had sessions,” Sykes says, arguing that she worked with Householder because it allowed Democrats to get a seat at the table (Smith was unwilling to reach out at all, she says). And as far as the bribery scandal? “We will not be held responsible for the actions of four indicted people who decided to pervert the legislative process for their own personal gain.”

It’s a delicate dance, sidestepping blame for the Householder scandal, hitting Republicans for their own controversies and also staging the type of insurgency required to help Biden win Ohio. Sykes has also faced other distinct challenges as a woman of color, from death threats against her father to having security guards stop her from entering the state Capitol because she “doesn’t look like a legislator,” among other affronts. Luckily for her, she doesn’t have to look far for sage political advice — her parents, Barbara and Vernon Sykes, each held her seat before she took it in 2015, meaning that Ohio’s 34th district has been represented by her family for nearly four decades. Given her own rapid rise and position in leadership, Sykes has thrust herself into consideration as a future governor or Senate candidate for the Democrats.

Representing the same Akron district that gave birth to NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the stylistic Sykes likes to tell people she is from “the birthplace of champions.” And if she stages a Democratic coup in November, she may very well be able to count herself among their ranks.

Topics

Sign up for the weekly newsletter!

Related Stories

News + Politics

Coronavirus Crisis or No, Bernie Sanders Is Not Going Down Easy

Sunday's Democratic debate saw Sanders open up the opposition research book on Joe Biden, a sign the primary will keep going for a while.

News + Politics

Amy Klobuchar Proves She's Here to Stay

Her unlikely rise could create a new moderate standard-bearer .

News + Politics

Why Betsy DeVos Is a Prime Campaign Trail Villain for Dems

The school-choice debate strikes a nerve with the Democratic base, but could be a general election wedge issue.

News + Politics

Why There Could Be Three Winners of the Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party will report three different sets of results this year, tripling the opportunities for campaign spin.

News + Politics

The Trailblazer Kamala Harris Turned to After 'F***ing Moving to Iowa'

Deidre DeJear was testing whether the Stacey Abrams strategy could work in snow-white Iowa.

News + Politics

The Elizabeth Warren Pile-On Begins

For the first time, her fellow Democratic presidential contenders treated Warren like the front-runner.

News + Politics

Meet the Democrats' Most Dangerous Digital Strategist

Tara McGowan is pioneering strategies that could upend politics as we know it.

News + Politics

What the War Over Neomi Rao Teaches Us About Future Judicial Nominations

The controversy offers a sneak preview of Trump’s future nominations, including maybe even Rao’s own for the Supreme Court.

The New + the Next

NASCAR Hits the Brakes on Male Dominance

The traditionally White, male and middle-aged sport is finally recruiting and training women as pit crew members, engineers and executives.

News + Politics

Could a Non-Ivy Leaguer Be Appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court?

Judge Diane Sykes is a Midwestern originalist who’s serious about the law, but seriously hard to predict.

The New + the Next

This Berniecrat Aims to Unseat a Queens Power Broker

First-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, is fighting for the future of the Democratic Party.

News + Politics

Are America's Big-City Black Mayors a Thing of the Past?

More white mayors are getting elected in gentrifying cities.

True Stories

When Britain Promised the Promised Land

How a 100-year-old declaration shaped the Middle East forever.

True Stories

How the West Carved up the Middle East

Mark Sykes and François Georges-Picot drew the map of the modern Middle East during World War I.

The New + the Next

The Dopest Tour de France Ever

National politics play out even in cycling, and there’s no better place to spot the end of the Cold War than the Tour de France.