Black History Told By…Not Black People

Welcome to Black History Month, OZY style. Launched in 1926 as Negro History Week, it was officially recognized as a monthlong celebration in 1976. Some believe America’s Black history requires year-round recognition, while others may feel a month is too long. Black history is a contribution to the overall history of America, so we at OZY are ensuring that it’s celebrated and showcased by all Americans in a bold new way. African American OZY staffers will guide the discussion this month by turning their mics toward non-Black colleagues for their take on what Black history means to them. We believe the insights gained will help enrich the great American experiment.

Ready? Then let’s GO.



Enjoy these Black history facts that contributed to the America we live in.

The fabric of this country is made up of threads from many contributors, and it’s important that we always acknowledge them. Though this doesn’t represent the full breadth of the many people, places and things that have added to our American experience, the following facts were selected as examples of how important Black History Month is for all of us to recognize, understand and celebrate.

Here’s what you should know this Black History Month.



